‘Fortnite’: Where to Find the Waterfalls for the Overtime Challenge

The Overtime Challenges continue as Fortnite players continue to complete the tasks given to them by Epic Games for new exclusive rewards and a shot at a free Season 8 Battle Pass. With four new challenges added on today, we put together a small little guide to help you get these done fast so you can focus on that impressive Victory Royale!

First off, the challenges:

Visit Different Waterfalls – 7

Deal damage with Shotguns / SMGs – 500

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at the Block – 7

Place Top 10 in Squads – 3

For the Waterfalls, they are pretty scattered throughout the map so to help out – we’ve marked the 7 known locations on the map below to help you drop in more efficiently while keeping that head on a swivel:

“The response we’ve seen to the #SharetheLove event has been amazing,” began the team over at Epic Games in their event-centric blog post. “And with the arrival of Valentine’s Day, we’re here to share one more surprise.”

They added, “Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!”

