Fortnite: Where to Find the Vending Machines

Epic Games has just released their latest content update for Fortnite and with the latest upgrades comes those much talked about vending machines. Gearing up or just topping off, knowing exactly where those machines are can be a huge asset in-game when going for that Victory Royale. Though the update is new, players are already scouring the map to uncover where all of the locations are, and we’ve compiled them in one easy location to make your hunt more efficient.

Thanks to both Twitter and Reddit, we’ve got a general outline on where you need to go to “freshen up” a bit with one of these loadout stations:

Players have been especially active on Twitter when reporting their findings. Whether it be a quick in-game clip or a simple screenshot, everybody is banding together to take whatever Epic Games has to offer:

The new update, which officially went live this morning, detailed exactly what the vending machines are and why they’re vital, “Sweets you want, without the sugar rush. Materials go in, loot comes out. Got materials to spare? Spend them at Vending Machines, now found in many locations across the island. Each Vending Machine offers 3 different deals, rarity and items chosen at random.”

This map is a work in progress and more locations will be added shortly! Stay tuned! In the meantime, check out a small part from the full update (seen here) below:

