Fortnite-Themed Xbox One S Revealed

Microsoft unveiled its Fortnite-themed Xbox on Monday, a purple console that comes with some extra Fortnite loot for players to use in-game. The console is an Xbox One S and boasts a new gradient purple look and a purple controller to match, and it also comes with its own Legendary skin and other in-game cosmetic items. On top of all that, buyers will get some V-Bucks to spend however they want in Fortnite and a month of Xbox Live Gold, the latter being a perk that’s included in most Xbox bundles.

Fortnite players and Xbox collectors may recall that there were reports from March that suggested Microsoft was preparing to release a Fortnite console. We now know those reports were spot on now that the console has been revealed to match up perfectly with leaked images that revealed its bold purple colors. It’s officially called the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle, and it comes with the following content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Own the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle and battle to be the last one standing,” a description of the bundle on Microsoft’s site reads. “This bundle includes a gradient purple Xbox One S console, a purple Xbox Wireless Controller, a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Glider, a Rare Pickaxe (available in Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative modes) and 2000 V-Bucks.”

The bundle is currently priced at $399, and it’ll first be available on June 7th. The official Xbox account on Twitter shared a closer look at the console as well as the cosmetics that come with the bundle.

Get the Royale treatment with the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle.



💜 Purple 1TB Xbox One S

💰 2,000 V-Bucks

👾 Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set

🏆 1 Month of Xbox Live Gold



Available June 7. Learn more: https://t.co/B1hwRRLKol pic.twitter.com/b3wIVF9hG8 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 3, 2019

👀 Get a closer look at the Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set included with the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle. pic.twitter.com/cx8zBeudAU — Xbox (@Xbox) June 3, 2019

This isn’t one of Microsoft’s new discless consoles though, so you’re a Fortnite player who’s still got plenty of games in their physical form, you’ll still be able to make use of this console. An Xbox One S All-Digital console that’s modeled after Fortnite’s themes certainly would’ve made sense though considering how big the game’s become and that the whole point of that console is playing games digitally which is the only way to do battle in Fortnite.

The Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle releases on June 7th.