Young ‘Fortnite’ Player Has the Best Reaction After First Win

A young Fortnite player got her first win in a Duos game with a streamer who promised her a win and had the best reaction when they were victorious.

Streamer Breww was playing Duos and got paired with a random partner who said they’d never won before in Fortnite, so the streamer promised her that they’d win that match. In the clip below, you can hear the streamer talking to the young player and coaching her through the match as the players dwindled down to the final three, the duo being two of those players. The younger player got knocked down by the storm, but the final enemy was eliminated by the storm to net the two-person team a win, the first for the younger player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My random duo was a very young girl who had never gotten a win before. I promised I would get her one. Her reaction was priceless. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IqaptpRF5W — Breww (@BrewwTV) January 4, 2019

The younger player had the perfect reaction to the moment after the Victory Royale screen appeared and even said she was going to go tell her mom about the victory. After that game was over, the two stuck together and played a few more games with each other while picking up some extra teammates, those games seen in the full video above from Breww’s Twitch channel.

Helping carry another player to a win and sharing in their excitement is something other members of the Fortnite community could relate to when the streamer shared his clip on Reddit. Another content creator named xXidol who some from the Minecraft community may recognize shared a similar story about a young player getting their first win.

“I love how younger kids thank you when you help them get that win,” the content creator said. “One kid I helped immediately started yelling thank you and exclaiming how he was going to tell all his friends at school.”

This wholesome Fortnite moment follows another story a player shared not long ago where they, too, encountered a young Fortnite player who they helped in a different way beyond just getting them their first victory.