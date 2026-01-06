Fortnite’s South Park Collab Confirmed (And It’s Happening Soon)

The Fortnite/South Park collab has been officially confirmed, and it’s coming far sooner than you might expect. Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has become a global phenomenon, and it’s no stranger to collaborations with other IPs. Some of its most recent ones include an incredibly successful Simpsons crossover and one involving Kim Kardashian skins that quickly became the most popular in Fortnite history. Now, Epic Games is teaming up with Comedy Central to bring South Park into the fold, and it’s launching soon, so be prepared to shell out some V-Bucks in the near future.

On January 6, 2026, the Fortnite account on X posted an image of Butters sitting at his PC playing Fortnite with the text, “Chaos, loading… 1.9.26.” As of writing, January 9 is only three days away, so “coming soon” doesn’t really cover it, as the Fortnite/South Park collab is imminent. A post by HYPEX on X revealed that the collab includes multiple skins, multiple Mythics and items, a Mythic to modify the Storm Circle, and more. Since the @Fortnite post included Butters with the caption “Chaos, loading…,” there’s a good chance we’re going to see Professor Chaos in the game.

South Park Is Coming to Fortnite

Image courtesy of Comedy Central/Epic Games

Unfortunately, there is a dearth of information about the impending collaboration, as very little has been released. We can only surmise that Butters will become his alter ego, who could be a playable skin or a limited-time boss. It’s anyone’s guess at this point, and it’s unclear which characters will make the leap to become skins in the game. Given Fortnite’s expansive gallery of skins, which is nearing 3,000 as of writing, it’s likely we’ll at least get all of the main child characters. Before the confirmation, rumors suggested there would be at least one boss, it would include a Stick of Truth Mythic, and a Rift Anomaly called “Everyone Kills Kenny.”

SOUTHPARK x FORTNITE — THIS FRIDAY



• MULTIPLE SKINS

• MULTIPLE MYTHICS/ITEMS

• MYTHIC TO MODIFY THE STORM

& MORE CONTENT.. pic.twitter.com/fyNHQCFnOG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 6, 2026

The collab will likely include multiple skins as mechs, which is a common tactic for small character models. Since all of the kids in South Park are … well, kids, this makes sense. Fortnite often uses this technique to make character models larger, bringing their hit boxes and visibility to the same level as the standard character size. In the recent Simpsons collaboration, the Bart and Lisa skins were introduced as mechs. It was the same in the previous Rick and Morty collab. While some have complained about the lack of character authenticity, it’s the only real way to play as the characters and have them fit the surroundings.

It’s anyone’s guess what the Stick of Truth Mythic might be, though it’s clearly a reference to the 2014 South Park game of the same name. As for the Rift Anomaly, “Everyone Kills Kenny,” rumors suggest it will take the form of a medallion or respawn token. This would allow players to respawn immediately after being eliminated, as this fits in with Fortnite Chapter 7’s self-revive device. Additionally, Kenny’s penchant for brutally dying and inexplicably returning in the next episode aligns with an instant respawn. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long, as the Fortnite/South Park collab drops on January 9, 2026.

