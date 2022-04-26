Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Update Live With Patch Notes

✖

Playground Games has today released the new Series 7 update for Forza Horizon 5 across all Xbox platforms and PC. This patch is one of the more extensive ones that FH5 has received in quite some time, and as such, there's a lot of new features that have been brought into the popular racing game.

Of the new things that have been included in this Forza Horizon 5 update, Playground has now decked out the game with new Cinco de Mayo decore. Additionally, a new Festival Playlist has been added and 200 new Horizon Tour events have also been brought to the game.

Per usual, the other big feature of this FH5 patch is that it fixes a number of lingering bugs and other problems in the game. So if you're someone that has still been running into random problems while playing, there's a chance that this patch could now solve your own issues.

If you would like to find every new addition in this Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 update, you can find the full patch notes attached down below.

Accolades

New Horizon Tour events allow "Power Trip" Accolade to be completed

Fixed "Now we're talking" Accolade

Fixed "It's go time" Accolade

Fixed "Prophet of Regret" Accolade

Fixed "Seven Day Wonder" Accolade where completing any dailies outside of the current season would not complete this

Festival Playlist

Fixed issue where Series Rivals was awarding 4 points per season instead of 4 points per Series

Fixed issue which could cause the Treasure Chest not to appear after solving the clue

Fixed issue where the Forzathon Weekly wouldn't register the required car being owned and driven in the first chapter

Online

Added over 200 new Horizon Tour events

Added specific Drivatar names to Horizon Tour and The Trial

Improved the UI flow when leaving the Badges screen

Improved the Custom Racing UI logic when choosing PI and Type

Fixed crash when playing an Open Championship when at a Horizon Open level of 1000

Fixed scenario where a Convoy joining a complex EventLab event could result in the Convoy not making it into the event

EventLab

Added Series 6 collectables to EventLab props

Added new conditions "get torque scalar" and "get gravity scalar" to EventLab rules of play

Added new low and medium strength Bounce Pads in addition to the existing Bounce Pad in EventLab props

Updated Apex Wall Prop to not have invisible collision above it in EventLab

Fixed broken UI when creating a different race type Event from the base Event type in EventLab

Fixed issue where players couldn't turn traffic on even if there were no props

Cars

Updated Morris Minor to reflect correct year

Fixed Volvo V60 Polestar left wing mirror was showing the right mirror's projection

Fixed livery mapping on the 2008 BMW M3 when using certain body kits

Fixed issue where an auto upgraded Unimog couldn't be driven in Manual w/ Clutch

PC

Fixed stall when engaging in a Head to Head both in Freeroam and during Eliminator

Fixed issue when moving the game to a second monitor and making it full screen

General