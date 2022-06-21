Forza Horizon 5 Update Surprises Players With 8 New Features

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is out today on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Playground Games has done with the update, and it's a lot. The ninth post-launch update to the game comes with many new features, as well as new content in the form of Hot Wheels cars and cosmetics. Playground Games also advertises the update as having many "major fixes."

While we know everything the update does, down to the most minor of details, we don't have any file sizes for the update. The patch notes don't include this information, which means the maximum insight we can offer about how long this download will take is that it has both lengthy patch notes and new content, which means it's likely going to be larger than the bulk of previous updates in terms of file size.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned patch notes in their entirety:

General

Added new localization languages

Added Subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, European Portuguese

Added Voice Over for European Spanish, Italian, Korean

Added new Forza EV Rivals event

Added Horizon Story Co-op

Added TAA option when playing on PC

Various stability and performance improvements

Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and night time of days

In Series 9, the Accolade "It Just Works" now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade.

All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended.

Exploits

Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode

Fixed exploit with gifted cars

Festival Playlist

Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress

Online

Fixed rare issue where players matchmaking for Co-op Seasonal Championship can result in a player entering the wrong event

Fixed issue which could end up in wrong car class in an online race

Fixed issue which could cause Horizon Arcade events to not spawn

Fixed issue where players in a convoy could end up not seeing all other members of the convoy

Cars

Added a duplicate car filter to Car Select screen filters

Added Freeroam convertible functionality to Ferrari California T and McLaren 650 S Spider

Updated Volvo's logo

Fixed idle RPM on the 93 Nissan 240SX SE

Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the Maserati MC12

Fixed 97 Lamborghini Diablo engine audio when at high RPM

Fixed issue with Audi RS4 Avant and 2011 RS5 interior cockpit dash

Fixed misaligned backfires on the Mercedes C63 AMG when using the Liberty Walk body kit

EventLab

Added Car Horns from Series 6 and 7 to EventLab

Added Orbit Cam option

Added stepped rotation

Added new camera speed options

Fixed an issue where players entering EventLab events with a full convoy could get disconnected

Fixed an issue where the stadium floor wouldn't load when starting an event nearby

Fixed an issue where props could remain in Freeroam

Fixed Rule Importing only showing events with Custom RoutesFixed an issue with one of the flood lights which would appear invisible when placed

Forza Horizon 5 is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- and playable through Xbox Game Pass -- for $60. However, it's currently on sale for 20 percent off.