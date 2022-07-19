Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC is finally here alongside a proper update complete with patch notes. At the moment of writing this, the Hot Wheels DLC revealed last month has been rolled out across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Of course, this is the most notable aspect of the update, but it's not all the update does. According to developer Playground Games, there are over 10 "major game fixes." Their words, not ours.

While we have the patch notes for the update, what we don't have are the file sizes for it across the various and aforementioned platforms. If this changes, we will update the story, in the meantime, anticipate a larger download given that this update, unlike most, adds substantial new content.

General:

Various stability and performance improvements

New Save Recovery System has been added. If loss of save data is detected, players will be shown a pop-up offering to restore a previous backup.

Players will not be able to recover lost saves from prior to Series 10 with this new system.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to lose credits if their Auction House bid failed

Fixed an issue where certain cars were more unstable when using simulated steering after a physics change in Series 9

Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour in Festival Playlist to autocomplete

Fixed the timer in Test Driver: Horizon Wilds – Off the Beaten Trail

ANNA and VO are now affected by the Speech Volume setting

Player character prosthetics will now be consistent in the V10 Story cutscenes

Fixed a bug that could cause loud echoes in Forza Vista when opening car parts

New Car Customisation features

New Hot Wheels Semi-Slick Race Tyre Compound

Hot Wheels Spectraflame paint featuring 12 colours variation

Online

Fixed an issue that could cause the Win Screen timer to show 0 seconds when completing a Story Mission in Co-op

Fixed an issue that could cause players to timeout when joining an EventLab event in Co-op

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from getting challenged in Eliminator when displaying the Telemetry UI

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be kicked back to Freeroam during Horizon Open

Cars

Fixed an issue where the Koeniggsegg Jesko was able to reach unintended top speed

Fixed an issue where the Volkswagen Beetle '66 passenger side front window wasn't showing tint from the cockpit camera view

Fixed an issue with the McLaren 620R passenger side headlight not working as intended

Fixed an issue with the Audi TT RS 2018 where the "Unable to Paint" message was not appearing when trying to paint mirrors

PC

Fixed wheels appearing very blurry with TAA enabled

Fixed Photo Mode sometimes appearing white or black when TAA is enabled

Forza Horizon 5 is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to normal purchasing options, the game is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.