Forza Horizon 5 Gets Massive Multiplayer Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new update for Forza Horizon 5 has been pushed out by developer Playground Games this week. In total, this patch is one of the biggest that the game has received since first launching in late 2021 and it brings about a variety of fixes to the popular racing title. And while stability and bug fixes are predominantly found in this update, Playground has also made a number of tweaks to the game’s multiplayer component.

This new update for Forza Horizon 5, which is available to download right now, has finally rectified a number of issues that players have been experiencing when going head-to-head with others. Some of these improvements have been very straightforward, while others have fixed lingering glitches with audio, visuals, and friends lists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To go along with these multiplayer upgrades, the PC version of Forza Horizon 5 has also now received a handful of specific improvements. Specifically, Playground Games has improved the game’s textures when running at Ultra settings, which means that those who can play the title at its highest level should see it get even better.

If you haven’t played Forza Horizon 5 for yourself yet, you can currently do so on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PC. Conversely, you can also check out the full patch notes for this new update down below.

Game Stability

Miscellaneous stability, memory, and performance fixes

A crash could occur when the game was installed at a path that was too long (Steam only). An error message will now appear instead.

Fixed a bug that could block progress on Horizon Stories, with later chapters not unlocking despite meeting their requirements

Fixed a crash that can occur when deleting a Rival Notification in the Message Center

Multiplayer

Various fixes for server stability and bandwidth optimisation to improve the reliability of all online game modes

Players will no longer lose their Skill Chain when they disconnect from Horizon Life

Fixed an issue that would prevent friends from appearing in the Online Player list

Fixed the Online Player list displaying the incorrect car and player level for other players in the session

Fixed an issue where Horizon Arcade “Stay with the group” message could get stuck on screen after the event finishes

Fixed a bug that could cause the “Finding a Session” notification to persist on screen

Fixed an issue where the car names may not appear in the Online Player list

Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour matchmaking HUD to display when matchmaking for the Trial

Players will now be placed at the Horizon Tour sign up location after their tour is complete

Added an on-screen message when matchmaking into Horizon Open

Prevent invites via LINK while in the Horizon Open session, waiting for the next event to start

Fixed a bug that could cause Horizon LINK invites to exclude the event type

Players can no longer accept LINK invites to PR stunts they have not unlocked

LINK can now be used to join a Seasonal Championship

Fixed a bug that allowed more than 6 players to enter a co-op event via LINK

Players can now respond “Thanks <Gamertag>” after being sent “Good Luck” via LINK

Prevented the Horizon Adventure screen from appearing during Horizon Arcade events

Added audio cues to the Mini Mission HUD in Horizon Arcade

Updated Horizon Arcade messaging when quitting the session

Fixed a bug that could cause the Mini Mission HUD to stay on screen once the round was complete

The Pinata Streak Bonus in Horizon Arcade now scales with player count

Group Waypoint will now be cleared if set to a Horizon Arcade event that closes

Group Waypoints are now removed when the player is no longer part of a convoy

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from accessing the map in Eliminator

Fixed a visual glitch with the sky, that can occur in Eliminator during a season change

All players will now see all Horizon Outposts during Eliminator, regardless of whether they have unlocked them yet

In Eliminator, if a player disconnects after you challenge them you are now considered to have won the challenge, rather than lose it

Fixed inconsistency in Team names in the end of race leaderboard

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed missing rumble on Wheel input devices on PC

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck in Change Input Mapping settings after changing input for a Steering Wheel

Fixed a bug that could cause FFB to be lost on the Logitech G920 after suspending the title

Added wheel mapping for Hori Force Feedback Wheel

Addressed a bug that would prevent some handbrake peripherals from working consistently

Exploits

Rebalanced some Car Mastery tables to remove exploit loops. This will refund player’s Skill Points on any affected cars.

Fixed an exploit which allowed players to earn Skill Points whilst AFK

Fixed an exploit with Wheelspins

PC

Improved the distance texture quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Improved the foliage quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC

Turning off screen effects now turns off chromatic aberration

Fixed chromatic aberration becoming too extreme with ultra-wide resolutions

The Limit Frame Rate option now works as expected

Fixed a bug that caused longer loading times on PC when the framerate was unlocked

Adjustments were made to the Target Hardware Profiler to better select the correct graphical preset

Cars

Fixed hole near wiper on Zenvo ST1

Fixed car reflectors clipping with rear bumper Toyota Arctic Cruiser

Fixed Toyota Celica where applying JSP Motorsport Sport Rear Wing flips vinyls upside down

Fixed Lamborghini Espada broken textures on wipers

Added missing ForzaVista pins on Jaguar XJ220S

Fixed Jaguar XJ13 cockpit cameras being too dark

Addressed cockpit camera being too dark for convertibles when the roof was down

Fixed rear brake position on Hoonigan Porsche 911 which was causing clipping issues

Fixed collision on Reliant Stabilisers

Fixed AO on the back of the Can-Am Maverick

Fixed Trial – Street Front Bumper being overly dark

Added new engine audio for the Pagani Zonda Cinque.

Accolades

Fixed the ‘Stay Frosty’ and ‘Shopping Spree’ Accolade unlocks

Fixed Proof Positive, Canyon Statue and Statues beneath Blue Water in El Camino not unlocking for some players

Fixed the Horizon Arcade accolades which required you to complete a specific Arcade type, not unlocking when it was the third round of a Horizon Arcade

Fixed some Rival accolades unlocking without beating the Rival ghost

Fixed some Rival accolades not unlocking when racing a P2P event

The ‘Jump to Reward’ option in the Accolades menu will now take you to the accolade, rather than the category

EventLab

Previously created routes can now be edited

Difficulty bonus payouts from EventLab now scales with the number of Drivatars in the event

Players can now add and edit checkpoints when using Route Creator at a Street Race location

Players can now search EventLab events by keyword

Editing a text string in EventLab (such as notification text) will no longer delete what is already there

Added a “2020s” car restriction option

Added Chinese car restriction option

The flask poster icon (indicating custom rules) will now appear correctly after publishing the event

Fixed up some assets that were missing collision

Tooltip added for the “Add Rule” pill

EventLab events can now be started via LINK

Additional EventLab creations will be surfaced at all activation points

Fixed a bug that caused surfaced EventLab events from being duplicated on the event select menu

Crowd will no longer disappear after quitting EventLab event creation

Festival Playlist

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Championships wouldn’t complete if the player changed difficulty settings on the Pre-Race menu

Players can now match make into an Horizon Open event directly from the Horizon Open tile on the Festival Playlist

Prevented progress on the Festival Playlist Weekly Challenge being reset after the user experiences a server error

Fixed a bug that caused PR stunts to disappear after the weekly season change

‘Weekly Challenges Completed’ stat was fixed to show the number of completed challenges, rather than chapters

Seasonal Collectible challenge progress will now persist between boots of the game

Treasure chests and seasonal collectibles are no longer counted towards the Bonus Board collection stats

Players must now take part in a complete Horizon Arcade (complete 3 rounds or all 10 minutes) in order to complete the Festival Playlist challenge

The Weekly Challenge will no longer show incorrect progress towards its chapters when driving a car that does not meet its requirements

Other