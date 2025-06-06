Xbox Report Gives New Update on Forza Horizon 6

On June 8th, Xbox will host its Summer Game Showcase, giving fans a look at all the games coming to Microsoft’s platform (and potentially other consoles). With rumors and hype at an all-time high, there have been several leaks of what we can expect to see at the event. However, one team that’s been relatively quiet is Playground Games’ Forza division. We know half of the studio is currently working on Fable, but it’s been four years since the last Forza Horizon game. That’s the longest wait we’ve had between releases, so fans think it might be time to hear about Forza Horizon 6.

Unfortunately, the latest leak contains bad news for those fans. This leak comes from Xbox leaker Extas1s on YouTube. The content creator has become a relatively reliable source for Xbox Game Pass leaks, though some of their other information hasn’t been as rock solid. With that in mind, you’ll definitely want to take this information with a massive grain of salt. Remember, Extas1s has had several misses over the last few months. You’ll want to treat them with a hefty dose of skepticism.

That said, the leak claims that Playground Games will be at the Xbox Showcase on June 8th, but it won’t show Forza Horizon 6. Instead, the studio is putting the bulk of its early efforts into Fable. With how anticipated the RPG is, that’s not incredibly surprising news, but racer fans will still be discouraged.

Remember, the last Forza Horizon game dropped in 2021. The wait between Forza Horizon 4 and 5 was around three years. We’re already past that wait, though we did get Forza Motorsport 7 in 2023. Of course, the Motorsport and Horizon games are different teams and focus on different sides of the racing genre, but Microsoft still likes to spread them out slightly to give them each room to breathe.

It’s also worth noting that Forza Horizon 5 enjoyed a ton of post-launch support. That’s not an outlier for Playground Games, but it does mean FH5 had a ridiculously long tail. That’s likely made it tougher to get the team onto a new game as soon as fans might’ve expected. Extas1s says as much, claiming that Forza Horizon 6 is still in its early phases. They don’t give an idea of when we should expect to see FH6 pop up officially, but it sounds like we might be a year or more out from launch.

Thankfully, there should be plenty of new games coming out of the Xbox Showcase. We already know that The Outer Wilds 2 will get its own direct after the Showcase, so it should feature heavily. And, as mentioned, we should be hearing more about Fable, which is scheduled for a 2026 release. Otherwise, we might hear about games like Ninja Gaiden 4, Perfect Dark, or The Elder Scrolls 6. Plus, Xbox will surely have a surprise or two in the chamber to keep fans on their toes.

Be sure to tune into the Xbox Showcase on June 8th at 1 PM ET to see what’s next from Microsoft.