Forza Surprises Fans With Big New Announcement

Today, Xbox and developer Playground Games announced that Toyota cars are coming to Forza Horizon 4, ending a long drought of Toyota cars missing from the popular Xbox and PC racing sim franchise. As you may know, Toyota cars have been exclusive to Gran Turismo for years, but it looks like that exclusivity is coming to an end, because today the official Forza Motorsport Twitter account revealed that players will be able to get behind the wheel of the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ as part of the series 17 update.

Of course, with Toyota coming to Forza Motorsport, the door is now open for it to come to other racing series, such as Need for Speed. However, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the car brand coming to any other racing series other than Forza.

Forza and Toyota have joined forces once again! It all starts on December 12th when #ForzaHorizon4 players can get behind the wheel of the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ as a part of the Series 17 update. pic.twitter.com/7WhGjIqsys — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) November 19, 2019

Now, it’s unclear if this means Toyota will be in future installments or if this is a one off thing, but presumably it’s the former. Whatever the case, fans of the racing series, as you would expect, are very excited to see one of the most famous automotive manufacturers finally coming to Forza.

I just dropped my drink in shock — 💀☠ (@stoakesi98) November 19, 2019

Get in! Here’s hoping for some nice aftermarket bodykit parts to go with it. 🤞 — PTG Duffman (@TheRealDuffManD) November 19, 2019

OMMMMGGGGGG ITS BAAAAAACK!!!!!! THANK YOU TOYOTA THANK YOU SO MUUUUUUUU CH!!! (Is Lexus returning too?) — SinanJuke (@SinanBayramogl4) November 19, 2019

OK, so @ToyotaMotorCorp, you can’t step back, we’re waiting for you in next Forza Motorsport!! I’m sooooooo hyped… Well done @WeArePlayground and @Turn10Studios ! pic.twitter.com/rLLY6n25n2 — Johann Sz (@FlatMeister) November 19, 2019

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Toyota came to Forza, which at this point is the biggest racing video game series in the world. Back in the day, Gran Turismo dominated this space, but this console generation Forza has slowly but surely established itself in the racing genre in a big way, and this is partially thanks to the release of Gran Turismo games slowing down and Gran Turismo Sport not being as relevant as previous releases in the franchise.