Forza Motorsport 8 Is Entering a Playtest Phase for Select Users

Last summer, Xbox Game Studios and Turn 10 Studios announced that it was working on a new installment in the Forza Motorsport series. Since that time, however, we've seen pretty much nothing of what the next-gen iteration of the popular racing series could have in store. If a new development in the game's creation is any indication though, we might start seeing more of Forza Motorsport 8 in the near future.

Turn 10 Studios revealed this week that it has started inviting a select number of users to join a playtest phase for Forza Motorsport 8. During this period, select members will be able to get their hands on the title far ahead of release in the pursuit of providing feedback to the developers. Turn 10 says that it is only inviting a "small group of participants" for the moment, but the number of players that will be able to participate in the playtest will grow as time goes on.

The first round of invites for the Forza Motorsport playtest have gone out to a small group of participants! We'll be expanding that number as development progresses, so stay tuned for your chance to join. pic.twitter.com/fXYwnyuXXo — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) April 21, 2021

So if you're reading this article, there's a fair chance that you're wondering how you can be one of the chosen few that will be able to take part in this testing period for Forza Motorsport 8. All that you have to do is sign-up right here to join the Forza Panel. Once you answer a handful of questions that are given in this survey, you'll be able to begin crossing your fingers to hope that you're chosen down the road.

And even if you aren't selected right now, as mentioned, the fact that Forza Motorsport 8 is far enough along that Turn 10 now feels comfortable putting the game in the hands of some players likely means that it's getting pretty deep into development. As such, it likely won't be too much longer until we see more of the game shown off in a public setting. Perhaps that time will come later this summer when Xbox holds one of its annualized events.

For now, all we know for certain about Forza Motorsport 8 is that it's going to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PC. A release window hasn't been provided just yet, but we should begin to learn more about this as time goes on.