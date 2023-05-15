Forza Motorsport October Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The eighth Forza Motorsport has been in development for quite some time with Forza Motorsport 7 coming out in 2017. The racer was originally revealed at Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase back in 2020, where it was announced that the next game would be dropping the numeral altogether. Since then, developer Turn 10 has seemingly had issues getting it ready for primetime as Forza Horizon 5 was released before this latest Motorsport could see the light of day. However, a new report suggests that the eighth Forza Motorsport will finally be out later this year.

In the latest episode of Defining Duke, a podcast by the folks at Last Stand Media, YouTuber MrMattyPlays claims to have heard that Forza Motorsport is coming out in October. Now, we do have to note that you should take this potential leak with a hearty grain of salt. MattyPlays has correctly predicted a few things in the past, most notably saying that Starfield would get pushed back to the second half of 2023, but we still wouldn't trust him blindly. That said, the prediction does pass the sniff test. After all, if Forza Motorsport is coming out this year, a fall release makes sense given that we're almost in the summer season. With Starfield set to launch in September, having Motorsport come after would certainly be a wise move from Microsoft.

Either way, when Forza Motorsport does launch, it is set to be a more permanent version of the franchise. Series director Dan Greenawalt called it "a platform inside of Game Pass" during a 2022 interview with GQ. We don't know what exactly that means for the Horizon branch of the franchise, but with Microsoft pushing so hard with Game Pass over the last few years, it certainly makes sense to build Motorsport into a Games as a Service model. Not only will that make for a compelling reason to bring players into the fold, but it opens up avenues to make extra money off of microtransactions if Turn 10 chooses to go that route.

Whatever the case, Motorsport fans are sure to be excited to finally see a new entry in the series when it launches. It has been nearly six years since the last Motorsport, which is quite the gap considering this was an every-other-year series from 2005 to 2017. We've also seen two Forza Horizons come out since the last Motorsport, so fans of the more realistic driving sim have been starved for their brand of Forza.