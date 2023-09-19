Forza Motorsport Has a Massive Download Size

Next month, Forza Motorsport will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-loads have already begun however, and they require a significant amount of space; the game's size is 130GB. That number is just slightly less than Starfield required, so those interested in playing the game are going to have to make some space on their platform (again). Unfortunately, that's just a reality of the modern gaming era, and Xbox users might want to look into memory expansion options if this is continually causing trouble. Thankfully, Xbox users have a few weeks to decide how to manage that space!

Forza Motorsport Release Date

Forza Motorsport will be available October 10th on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. As the game is a first-party release, players can expect to see it day one on Xbox Game Pass. When it launches, the game will feature a mix of new and returning vehicles spanning the series. Forza Motorsport will also feature a single-player career mode, and a number of enhancements that take advantage of the system's hardware. While Forza Horizon 5 was released on Xbox One in addition to Xbox Series X|S, Forza Motorsport is abandoning last gen's console. In our review for Forza Horizon 5, we found the game to be an impressive showpiece for the Xbox Series X, but it's possible Forza Motorsport could take much greater advantage of the hardware.

It remains to be seen whether the gameplay will reach the same heights as previous entries in the series, but from everything Xbox has shown thus far, Forza Motorsport is looking impressive from a technical perspective. The game will feature real-time ray-tracing on the track, providing a stunning distraction. In a trailer released last week, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray can be seen racing around the Maple Valley track, and stunning reflections of the trees can be seen on the car. Readers interested in checking out the new trailer can do so right here.

Xbox First-Party Games

Forza Motorsport marks Xbox's last major first-party release for 2023, following Starfield's arrival earlier this month. While the last few weeks have been fairly exciting for Xbox users, this year has been a rough one on the whole. The company released just four first-party games in 2023; while Starfield and Hi-Fi Rush were both well-received, Redfall's release was nothing short of disastrous. The game was a critical disappointment and has struggled to find players, even with the game being available on Xbox Game Pass. Forza Motorsport could help Microsoft end the year on a high note, especially given the strong reception the series tends to see. Hopefully the game will continue that trend, and will prove worth the large amount of console space required!

[H/T: Klobrille]