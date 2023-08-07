Redfall Players Frustrated by Lack of Updates on Post-Launch Content

It's been just over three months since the release of Redfall, and it's safe to say that the game has been a disappointment for Xbox fans. The game launched on May 2nd, and Arkane Studios' latest left a lot to be desired. Still, some players have been hoping for the best, and many purchased the game's Bite Back Edition as it was supposed to offer post-launch content, including "future heroes." However, Arkane and Xbox have offered no information on when this content might release, and users on the Xbox Series X subreddit have been airing their frustrations with the situation.

"Additional characters are promised to people who paid extra for the bite back edition, 60 fps was promised for Xbox Series X users, but the fact they literally haven't even had ONE SINGLE SUBSTANTIAL UPDATE in 3 months is alarming, this concern only grows worse by the fact the devs haven't given any real update on when we can actually expect any of the promised content," poster welshdragon888 writes.

The Redfall Bite Back Edition is still being offered for sale on the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store, where it retails for $99.99. That's a pretty steep amount, and it's easy to see why someone that might have purchased it wouldn't be happy with the current situation. The reality is, game development takes time, and it's possible that Arkane is hard at work trying to make more content available for Redfall. However, it's also understandable how the radio silence from both Microsoft and Arkane might lead some players to wonder whether the content was cancelled, and if they'll be getting a refund for what they purchased.

It will be interesting to see if Arkane does get these updates out, and if they can help turn around perception. Some studios have managed to do just that, and it seems 343 Industries is in the middle of winning back hearts on Halo Infinite. That's a lot easier with an established brand like Halo, however, so we'll just have to wait and see if the same can eventually be said for Redfall.

