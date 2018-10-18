Four Classic Valve Games Join Xbox One X Compatibility Lineup

We already know that Microsoft has done a killer job with its backward compatible lineup of over 500 games on Xbox One. But there are a handful of those that are also enhanced for play on Xbox One X, including favorites like Red Dead Redemption and Skate 3. Well, add a four-pack of classics produced by Valve to the list.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb announced on his blog today that four of the company’s best Xbox 360 games are now enhanced for Xbox One X. That means when you play these classics on the new system, the visuals will be better than ever before.

Let’s look at each of the separate titles that take full advantage of this hardware:

Portal: Still Alive

This variation of the first-person puzzle game revisits the classic levels you’ve come to expect, as you and your Companion Cube overcome obstacles, activate switches and more as GLADoS puts you through your paces. And yes, the cake is still a lie.

The only downside with the selection of this title is that Portal 2 still isn’t enhanced. But seeing how they’re close with Valve and all, this could possibly change in the future. Stay tuned.

Half-Life 2: The Orange Box

Quite possibly the most fascinating compilation put together by Valve, this five-pack features the three Half-Life 2 games that were released, along with the multiplayer hit Team Fortress 2 and a variation of the classic Portal. So if you have Orange Box already, you probably don’t need to pick up Still Alive. It’s a package you can get right now for $19.99 through the Xbox Live Marketplace. (You’ll need to go through the website to buy it, though — it’s not available for purchase on Xbox One for some reason.)

Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2

Finally, if it’s a strong co-op experience you’re after, it doesn’t get much better than the Left 4 Dead games. You’ll work together as a team as you fend off hordes of zombies, patching each other up and sharing items so you can survive against both regular and super-powered members of the undead. Between both games, you’ll find several campaigns to complete, either on your own or as a squad. The more helpful players you know for these games, the better.

These four join other games in the lineup, which you can find a list of here. So if you’ve got an Xbox One X, be sure to take full advantage!

If you have a regular Xbox One or Xbox One S, don’t worry — you can still enjoy these favorites for what they have to offer!