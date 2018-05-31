Twisted Metal-Style Battle Royale Game ‘Fractured Lands’ Revealed

We’ve got a number of Battle Royale games to choose from right now including Fortnite and The Darwin Project. And there are bigger ones on the way including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But even though the genre has just gotten its start, a new entry is set to add innovation by throwing in some unexpected vehicular mayhem.

Fractured Lands is set to release on Steam Early Access for PC sometime this summer. It’s the latest from Unbroken Studios, a studio featuring senior developers who previously worked on such games as Battlefield, Medal of Honor and Call of Duty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game gloriously combines first and third person shooting with vehicular combat, creating a unique hybrid as you hunt down rival opponents on an enormous, dust-filled map.

“In a post-apocalyptic world, road warriors must out-drive and out-gun the competition in a battle to survive,” the developer notes in its press release. “While there’s plenty of arms to scavenge in the wastes, customizable cars are players’ most powerful weapons. Not just transport, vehicles are a seamless extension of the inventory or mounted with deadly upgrades to run down the competition to bring a new level of strategy to the Battle Royale genre.”

Before the game’s release, Unbroken Studios will be hosting a trio of closed betas where players can try it out and see what all it has to offer. These will take place on June 8, June 22 and June 29. If you’re interested in signing up, you can do so on the official game page.

“Fractured Lands is an experience that epitomizes our passion for this genre but also exemplifies both our experience in developing some of the best shooters in the world and our craving for something innovative, intense and gritty,” said Paul Ohanian, chief executive officer for Unbroken Studios. “We’ve got so much on the horizon in terms of new content and features, including other last one standing modes, but most of all we’re excited to have gamers join the beta and directly impact our development.”

The game is currently only scheduled for a PC release, but depending on its success, there is the slight possibility of a console release, ahem, down the road.

If you’re a fan of Battle Royale games or just have a hankering for destructive driving, you’ll want to take a trip on these Lands. Just don’t be the one stuck hitchhiking. Ouch.