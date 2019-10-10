Given that it is Thursday once again, that means that there is yet another free game available on the Epic Games Store. The digital storefront cycles out a new offering every Thursday, with one or two new games typically available for free. This weekend, the store has specifically made the colony sim video game Surviving Mars available for free.

As is typical for these free promotions, the license for the video game is, of course, tied to the Epic Games Store account. And it’s PC only, which might be a bummer for some folks. Then again, if you’ve got a machine that can run Steam, it can run the Epic Games Store, and there’s relatively little difference between a free game on either. Free’s still free.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Surviving Mars:

“The time has come to stake your claim on the Red Planet and build the first functioning human colonies on Mars! There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world.”

Surviving Mars is now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through October 17th. The next set of free games was also revealed today: Alan Wake’s American Nightmare and >observer_ will be free on Epic Games Store from October 17th through October 24th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.