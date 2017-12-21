Steamworld Heist Is Free for Twitch Prime Members

Got what it takes to run a heist in space? Now you can test that claim in one of the most challenging and fun turn-based strategy games of 2015. For a limited time, Twitch Prime members can pick up Steamworld Heist for free, and there’s plenty of reasons why the game is worth checking out.

The game follows the story of a steam-powered pirate robot crew led by Captain Piper Faraday as they go through a “series of tactical shootouts” thanks to the game’s fairly unique take on turn-based attacks. Players have the ability to directly aim attacks before they’re fired off, making the impact as explosive and piratey as it should be.

In the role of Captain Faraday, you’ll “board, loot and shoot your way through enemy spaceships” as you overcome several challenges in order to build your crew up into something truly infamous. Characters upgrades include costumes, power-ups and new weapons, so get ready for some stylish pirate hats.

New levels are generated for each playthrough, which makes the game great for killing time or boredom. Players must fight off enemies and rivals as they hunt down and steal the riches that await them behind each new door. The game boasts a soundtrack by pop-steampunk band Steam Powered Giraffe, and vibrant animation that brings the rusty, steam-powered characters to life in unexpected ways.

Steamworld Heist first released on December 10, 2015 from Swedish developers Image & Form. It’s actually part of a series of games that make up a surprisingly fun strategy-based swashbuckling adventure. The game is currently available on several platforms, including PC, Nintendo 3DS, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and even Mac OS. It’s only available for free for a limited time on Twitch, so make sure to get on it before it’s gone.