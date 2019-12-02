Last Call for the Free November PlayStation Plus Games

This is it, folks. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and you haven’t already, this is officially the last day to grab both Nioh and Outlast 2, the current free offerings from the service. As is customary, these two games are cycling out now that November’s wrapped up, and December’s free games — Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross — are set to become available tomorrow.

So long as you claim the two before they cycle out, both Nioh and Outlast 2 should be available to download and play for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. As with all titles picked up this way, they will remain available to folks so long as they continue to subscribe, and will remain attached to the account should said subscription lapse and return.

Here’s how PlayStation describes Nioh in the announcement of November 2019’s free lineup:

“Nioh is a visceral, action-driven adventure where you must hone your skills, upgrade your weapons and demonstrate perseverance and mastery in besting some of ancient Japan’s fiercest demons. Travel to the blood-soaked Sengoku period and take on the role of an embattled outsider as you fight to liberate a guardian spirit from the clutches of a power-hungry sorcerer.”

And here’s how PlayStation describes Outlast 2 in the same announcement:

“Immerse yourself in a desperate fight for survival in an isolated rural community as you attempt to rescue your kidnapped wife from the clutches of a deranged cult. Having narrowly escaped death in a helicopter crash, set out into the rundown village of Temple Gate and do your best to avoid its crazed inhabitants as you fight to locate your partner.”

Nioh and Outlast 2 leave the free PlayStation Plus slot tomorrow. Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross will replace them, and run until January. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.