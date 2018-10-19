‘Hitman’ Halloween Pack Free for All

With all of the amazing Halloween events and treats going on now in games, fans of Agent 47 can get their own spoops on with the Hitman event pack that’s available now! Even better? It’s free!

While we wait for Hitman 2’s arrival, the team behind the thrilling title has revealed their Halloween Pack that will be available today and is free for all interested, not just those that own the base game itself.

According to IO Interactive, the new pack “invites you to Colorado and gives you full access to everything the location has to offer for a limited time. You’ll be able to play the “Freedom Fighters” mission, all of the Escalation Contracts and Featured Contracts in Colorado as well as use Contract Mode to create your own Contracts.”

The new pack will be deployed on all platforms today, just at different times. They did mention, however, that it should be universally available by 6PM CEST. They added, “In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created 10 Featured Contracts that are spooky, creepy or otherwise frightening. We had a lot of fun making them and we hope you’ll enjoy playing through them. We created some that are focused on disguises, others tell spooky stories through the briefing and others are plain mayhem – let us know what you think!”

Don’t have the game yet and want to catch up before the sequel next month? Here’s what you need to know:

“Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball or some expired spaghetti sauce.”

If you get the special Game of the Year Edition, here’s what else the title comes with:

– All missions & locations from the award-winning first season of Hitman

– 3 new Themed Escalation Contracts

– 3 new Outfits

– 3 new Weapons

As far as Hitman 2 goes, the latest title arrives on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a special Sean Bean mission going live on the 20th for the famed actor to die … again.