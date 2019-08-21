Ubisoft’s For Honor Is Currently Available for Free

For Honor, the Ubisoft game where samurai fighters take on knights and more in a vicious multiplayer melee, is officially free to keep for a limited time only. There are, as always, qualifiers on the offer, but it’s still an exceptionally good value for anyone that’s even remotely interested in the video game.

More specifically, Ubisoft is making the For Honor Standard Edition free on Uplay, its own specific platform/store, until Tuesday, August 27th, at 9am ET. The Standard Edition is the $39.99 version of the game, which is basically… well, standard. It includes the normal stuff you’d associate with just straight buying For Honor: the original 12 heroes as well as its story and multiplayer modes.

Visit the UPLAY Store to grab the PC Standard Edition of #ForHonor for free. Only available until August 27th. — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) August 20, 2019

What the currently free version of the game does not include is basically any additional characters or the PVE Arcade Mode. The larger, more expansive versions of the game are on sale, but most folks will likely be happy to plug away at the game with the 12 base heroes and earn cosmetics and unlock further characters from there. If you’re a fan of the original 12, you’ll likely like the rest of the game, and if it doesn’t stick with you, well, there’s nothing lost considering it’s free for now.

For Honor is also set to include new in-game activities tomorrow, August 22nd, including a special warrior challenge and event playlist called “Carousel of Death” — which sounds just delightful.

Do you think you will dip into For Honor given that it's free this week? Or are you excited to return to a potentially revitalized playerbase?

For Honor is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The current “free to keep” limited-time promotion is unfortunately limited to PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the brutal multiplayer title right here.