Sony Is Offering PlayStation 4 Players Three Free Dynamic PS4 Themes Alongside Stats

Sony loves giving away little freebies every now and again and now they are doing it again for PlayStation 4 players looking to spruce up their systems with new dynamic themes! Make sure to check those emails — and spam folders — because players are reporting getting not only their stats, but also digital codes.

It looks like only United States and Canadian gamers are getting these emails so far and the dynamic themes seem to vary. Don’t have the email? No problem! You can still check out your stats right here! From how many games you’ve played, to your top play times – the stats break down your 2018 gaming adventures in incredible detail. It even compares 2018 to the previous year to see how much has changed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, I haven’t gotten an email this time though the last time this happened, I found one tucked away in my spam folder so definitely make sure you check that before counting yourself out of some freebies!

So? How was your year in gaming? What was some of your most played titles in 2018 and do you think you can top your game time in 2019? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

In other less favorable PlayStation news, did you see that Sony is currently being fined millions of dollars for negligent PS4 marketing? According to the Italian Antitrust, it appears that Sony hasn’t been as upfront as consumers would like when it game to PS4 game marketing materials and how present titles relate to their PlayStation Plus membership. According to the Antitrust, this is a “misdirection” for consumers and has negatively impacted players since the console’s launch in 2013.

You can learn more about that and other PlayStation news right here over at our PS4 Hub.