Free PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced

Sony today announced the two free video games available to PlayStation Plus members in August. Specifically, the premium service is adding both WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4. According to PlayStation’s official blog post revealing the newly added titles, they will be available to download starting August 6th.

The WipEout Omega Collection actually includes WipEout 2048, WipEout HD, and the HD Fury expansion into a single title, so that’s ostensibly a whole lot of racing game to dig into.

“Race against the clock and other competitors to take home a podium win, unlocking dozens of ships as you progress through 26 tracks,” a description of WipEout Omega Collection reads. “Competition gets fiercer online, with eight players duking it out in high-speed circuits. Alternatively, you can go one-on-one with a friend on the couch.”

Sniper Elite 4 is, as the name implies, largely about sniping and otherwise taking out Axis enemies using whatever means necessary while still maintaining stealth.

“Use a mixture of traps and explosives, hazardous environments, melee takedowns and, of course, your trusty rifle to sow chaos in enemy strongholds,” a description of Sniper Elite 4 reads. “For even greater strategy, team up with a friend online to take down targets in the co-operative campaign mode or enjoy dedicated co-op missions for two to four players and competitive multiplayer modes for up to 12 players.”

If neither of these games interest you, and you haven’t already downloaded July’s games, you’ll want to grab those before they’re gone. The two games currently available are Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition and Horizon Chase Turbo, both of which are available until August 5th. If you somehow weren’t aware, PlayStation had initially announced that Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 would feature as one of July 2019’s free games, but it was ultimately replaced with Detroit.