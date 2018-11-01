Free PlayStation Plus Games for November Revealed

Sony has just revealed which games will be free for PlayStation Plus members this November including a Yakuza favorite and high-power action with Bulletstorm.

For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles become available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active. For the upcoming month, there are just the two titles to look forward to both both are phenomenal additions to any library.

Yakuza Kiwami

Personally, we can’t recommend Yakuza Kiwami enough! According to the game’s listing:

1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi.

2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

“Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive.

Battle your way through throngs of Stygia’s mutated inhabitants, performing masterful kills throughout the single-player campaign—or one of 30 competitive score-challenge or 12 co-operative multiplayer maps—using Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’s unique “Skillshot” system that rewards you for executing the most creative and deadly kills imaginable.”

PlayStation Plus

In order to enjoy these free games, a PlayStation Plus membership is required. It’s easy to join and there are several options to choose from, including a free trial:

12 Months – $59.99

3 Months – $24.99

1 Month – $9.99

Free Trial – 14 Days

You can learn more about the different plans available right here!