Free PlayStation Plus Games for May Revealed

It may have taken a bit of time, but Sony has officially unveiled the two games that it will be offering to PlayStation Plus subscribers in the month of May. Two vastly different experiences will be available to players on PlayStation 4, with one offering chaotic co-op cooking that is taken to all sorts of new levels, and the other providing a surreal narrative-driven journey that takes gamers to the Finch’s family home as they are tasked with uncovering some rather intriguing secrets. Needless to say, some interesting times lie ahead in the month of May.

First up, Overcooked provides quite the good time with its quick-paced kitchen fun. As stated on the PlayStation Blog, it’s “frantic and often hilarious experience for up to four players. You and your friends will join forces to become a team of chefs and work against the clock to turn out dishes for hungry customers. With a strong emphasis on teamwork and timing, you’ll need to communicate with each other to chop vegetables, fry steak, stir sauces, plate-up finished meals, and more — all without the kitchen catching fire!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be treated to What Remains of Edith Finch, which is “a highly original and often surreal experience. As the last of the cursed Finch family line, visit your family’s old family home and discover more about your relatives’ untimely deaths through unique interactive storytelling.”

Both of these games will be made available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers on May 7th. Before then, however, members still have a chance to pick up Conan Exiles and The Surge, which you can read all about right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you pleased with the May lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers? Do you find the titles for this month to be a little lacking? Should Sony be adding more to the list in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!