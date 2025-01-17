Free Steam Game Now Available (But It’s Not Free for Long)

Steam users can grab a game that normally is locked behind a purchase for free. Those interested though will need to act quickly as the Steam game is only free for a limited time. Once claimed, it is free to keep, however, the offer is only available until January 24, 2025. After this, the offer will expire and the free Steam game will revert back to its normal price point.

Those on Steam Deck after a new free Steam game to play may run into issues with this new free Steam game. According to the Steam listing of the free game, Steam Deck support is “unknown.” To this end, it could run perfectly on Steam Deck. It could also run on Steam Deck, but with issues. And it’s possible it does not run on Steam Deck at all. Unfortunately, Valve has not tested the game for Steam Deck, and thus there is no official information on Steam Deck compatibility.

As for the new free Steam game, it is a 2018 release from developers Stranga and Tommah, who brought it to market with the help of publisher GrabTheGames. Is it any good? Well, Steam User Reviews for the game suggest it is solid. To date, it has over 500 user reviews, and 70 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review score. The free Steam game is, for those that have not connected the dots, is Mini Thief, a stealth strategy game.

“Become the Master Mini Thief,” reads the game’s official description on Steam. “Can you escape with the loot? Play as the Master Thief and steal as much as you can. Burgle houses in order to obtain some sweet, sweet loot. But be careful not to get caught!. Your objective is simple, search the area for items which are exchangeable for money. Each level you pass will increase in difficulty. The more difficult the level is the more loot you will obtain. Avoid the owner at all costs! If he catches you, well, you lose everything! including your money!”

“This game is really fun and addictive, and honestly I didn’t even expect it to be this good,” reads one of the more popular user reviews for the game. “You basically have to go to each house/building, stealing goods, finding the key, find the safe, open it, get the treasure, and escape through a window. It’s simple but really fun.”

