‘Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle’ Coming To Nintendo Switch

While the future of one particular Friday the 13th video game may be up in the air, another title is about ready to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch. But expect a much different approach with this one.

Whereas Gun Media’s Friday the 13th: The Game was all about multiplayer mayhem, Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle will instead on solving scenarios in each stage — but still allowing Jason to do what he does best, mind you.

Blue Wizard Digital confirmed that the game will be arriving on Switch this month, set to arrive on October 25. That’s just in time for Halloween! A price point hasn’t been given just yet, but the Steam version is set up as free-to-play, so there’s a good chance that version will follow suit as well.

You can check out the trailer above to get a good idea of how Killer Puzzle works, and read the synopsis below. Again, it’s much different from Jason’s previous endeavor, but still a lot of fun.

“Slide Jason around an isometric level to attack his victims, either directly with collectible murder weapons like chainsaws and machetes, or indirectly, by frightening them into environmental hazards like campfires, bear traps, and vats of bubbling acid. Gruesome action-based “Kill Scenes” punctuate the puzzling as you progress through multiple episodes, from classic campgrounds to more exotic locations such as Manhattan, abandoned amusement parks, supermax prisons, beach resorts, outer space and — even through a time-travel twist — Victorian London and other eras.”

The features list is below:

8 gut-wrenching “episodes” for over 100 puzzle levels!

See Jason like never before: Supermax Jason, Frozen Jason, Apocalypse Jason & More!!!

Traps! Cops! SWAT teams! Land mines! Rotary telephones! Teleporters! Cats!

Choose ‘R’ mode for dozens of gruesome Kill Scenes, or ‘PG’ for an almost family-friendly puzzle experience

Level up and unlock tons of horrifying murder weapons.

Trade in your rusty and unwanted weapons for shiny elite ones!

4 more DLC Expansions for 52 more puzzles, and 4 new Jasons!

The game has performed quite well on Steam and mobile platforms, with over eight million downloads thus far. If Blue Wizard Digital can keep its free-to-play structure intact, it’s sure to find a large audience on the Switch front — especially around Halloween time.

Just a quick word of warning, though. Even though it has a “cuter” art style than Gun Media’s game, it’s still quite bloody. So maybe don’t go and download this one for the kids. Instead, indulge for yourself as you solve each stage and leave several bodies in your wake. It’s the Voorhees way, after all.

We’ll let you know how much the DLC runs once the game is available!