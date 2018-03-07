Friday the 13th, Layers of Fear Developers Teaming Up For Scary New Project

If you’re a fan of survival horror games, then the names of Gun Media and Bloober Team might be very familiar to you. The former put a great deal of effort into its official Friday the 13th: The Game, which has become a huge multiplayer hit; and the latter worked on such grandeur horror titles as Layers of Fear and Observer.

So, imagine what would happen if those two companies teamed up to make an even bigger horror game. Well, that project is becoming a reality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gun Media and Bloober Team have announced that they have formed a partnership on a new game called Project Melies, with the latter handling development and the former taking care of publishing duties.

Little is known about the game at this point, but there is a teaser trailer for the project, which you can watch above. In it, we get an introduction that takes us deep underwater, with some debris floating about. We then see the company logos and, well, that’s about it. It’s a teaser if there ever was one.

Ismael Vicens, senior producer for Gun Media, expressed excitement in the partnership, working alongside the team at Bloober. “We’re all huge fans of Bloober Team’s body of work, and we’re a group of horror aficionados. Working witht hem on their next title is a natural progression for us. Our philosophy has always been about building and publishing works that are full experiences, not just products. Bloober Team shares a similar vision for game development, and we can’t wait to show the world what they’re working on.”

Likewise, Bloober Team was equally excited, with CEO Piotr Babieno noting, “We are thrilled to be working with Gun Media. The Gun team have seen the potential of our game from the very beginning. Based on their level of passion, knowledge and philosophy, we believe that together we can create a game that will be remembered years after its release.”

That’s really about all we know at this point, as a release date or platforms for the game haven’t been revealed just yet. With PAX East and E3 around the corner, however, we could be in for some more reveals soon enough. We’ll report back any details we find out!