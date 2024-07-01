Friday the 13th Rumor Claims Two New Games Are in Development

The legal red tape that tied up the Friday the 13th franchise was finally unraveled, and it means fans can expect to see a lot more Jason Vorhees. Back in May, the “Jason Universe” was announced, with lots of new projects coming, including new video games. Horror, Inc. has not offered much information about that just yet, but according to a new rumor, two Friday the 13th games are currently in development. According to CineStealth on X/Twitter, one of these will apparently be a new multiplayer game, while “the other features more linear gameplay,” possibly suggesting some kind of single-player game.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. That said, at least part of this rumor lines up with things that have previously been revealed. During an interview with Rely on Horror last year, Friday the 13th composer Harry Manfredini revealed his involvement with a new video game based on the franchise. At the time, very few details were revealed, but the interview suggested that the game would not replicate the asymmetrical style seen in Friday the 13th: The Game. It’s possible that this is the “linear” game mentioned by CineStealth.

Of course, given the popularity of Friday the 13th: The Game, and the number of people still disappointed that it has been delisted, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new multiplayer game announced as well. Jason translated very well to the world of asymmetrical horror, and there are a lot of people that would be happy to see that concept resurrected. In fact, a fan made “resurrected” project was cancelled last year following a copyright infringement claim.

Whatever ends up happening with Jason Vorhees, there are clearly big plans to bring the character to the world of video games. In addition to these rumored Friday the 13th video games, CineStealth also discussed the rumors that Jason will be appearing in Fortnite. The official Jason Universe account follows Fortnite on X/Twitter, and CineStealth claims that the character will be making an appearance in the game next season. Interestingly enough, there will apparently be no references to the Friday the 13th brand. Given the fact that Jason X appeared in MultiVersus, it’s possible that skin could appear alongside Jason’s traditional appearance, but that’s just speculation at this time. For now, fans will have to wait and see how things play out!

Do you think we'll get two Friday the 13th video games? What do you want to see?

