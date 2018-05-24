Friday the 13th Patch Brings New Single-Player Game Mode, New Counselors, and Tons More

One of the features that has been by far the most coveted since Friday the 13th: The Game first launched was the addition of single-player. Thankfully, the developer team has been listening and now they’ve finally delivered on their promise to add this desired feature. That’s not all they added, however! New counselors, map adjustments, AI tweaks, and much more are all included in the most recent patch.

To see what all is new, and different, check out the full (huge) patch notes below:

“Test your skills as Jason Voorhees by clearing out all of the counselors in Camp Crystal Lake in each of the 10 unique scenarios. Each level contains special cinematic kills that are available only in Single Player Challenges. There are also multiple challenge objectives that are available in each level that can only be completed through proper planning and preparation. Play as Jason in any way you like. You may choose to be slow and sneaky for that suspenseful cinematic experience, or you may choose to brute force your way through, hacking and slashing!

There are also 30 new unlockable emotes that can be obtained in the Single Player Challenges! Each Challenge has a reward of 3 unique emotes through the collection of these following skulls: No Survivors Skull, XP Score Skull, and the Undetected Skull.”

New Counselor:

Victoria has a level requirement of 42 and her stats are the following:

Composure – 4

Luck – 8

Repair – 3

Speed – 4

Stamina – 7

Stealth – 7

Strength – 2

Legendary Perks + Perk Changes:

Legendary perks are now the rarest perks that can be obtained. The perk values and traits are identical to Epic perks, but there is one big difference between the two rarities. All Legendary perks come equipped with one extra positive trait! These traits are predetermined and work in addition to the perk’s original traits. Here are the traits that are tied to each Legendary perk:

[Adrenaline Rush] Total Stamina

[Aquanaut] Avoid Sense While Swimming

[Controlled Breathing] Overall Fear Reduction

[Easy Listening] Total Stamina

[Escape Artist] Avoid Sense

[Evasion] Avoid Sense

[Firecracker] Melee Attack Speed

[Friendship] XP Gain

[Grease Monkey] Car Top Speed

[Grinder] Overall Fear Reduction

[Heavy Hitter] Weapon Damage

[Heavy Mover] Weapon Damage

[Heavy Sleeper] Decreased Sprint Noise

[Home Body] First Aid Healing

[Hypochondriac] Police Response Time

[Ice Cold] Overall Fear Reduction

[Lead Foot] Car Start Speed

[Level Headed] Overall Fear Reduction

[Lightfoot] Reduced Fear Penalites from Darkness

[Lone Wolf] Break From Grab Easier

[Low Profile] Increased Crouching Stamina Regen

[Man At Arms] Weapon Damage

[Marathon] Swim Speed

[Medic] Repair Speed

[Motorboating] Swim Speed

[My Dad’s a Cop] Increased Weapon Damage as Tommy

[Nerves of Steel] Less Fear From Dead Body

[Night Owl] Less Fear Indoors

[Potent Ranger] Avoid Stumble

[Preparedness] Crouch Speed

[Psychic] Hiding Spot Fear Reduced

[Pyro] Firecrackers Stun Radius

[Quiet Swimmer] Swim Speed

[Restful] Break Grab Stamina Boost

[Scout] Reduced Sprint Noise

[Slugger] Melee Attack Speed

[Sneaky] Stumble Reduced

[Spatial Awareness] Voip Distance

[Speed Demon] Sprint Speed

[Sucker Punch] Increased Melee Damage

[Swift Attacker] Increased Stun Time

[Teamwork] Police Response Time

[Thick Skinned] Ecscape From Traps Quicker

[Thrasher] Reduced Weapon Damage Taken

[Tinker] Boat Start Time Reduced

Perk Values Adjusted

The following perks have had their possible values adjusted:

[Easy Listening] – Increases the Radio proximity recharge rate by 10% – 40% (was 1% – 10%)

[Motorboating] – Increases the Boat movement speed by 5% – 35% (was 1% – 15%)

[Man at Arms] – Increases Weapon durability by 5% – 15% (was 5% – 25%)

[My Dad’s a Cop] – Reduces the Police arrival time by 5% – 25% (was 5% – 30%)

[Quiet Swimmer] – Reduces the Sense detection chance by 5% – 20% (was 1% – 25%)

[Lead Foot] – Increases the Car movement speed by 5% – 20% (was 1% – 25%)

[Aquanaut] Increases the Counselor’s swimming speed by 5% – 35% (was 1% – 15%)

Perk Selection Screen Updated

Perk rarity can now also be distinguished by a numbering system added to the perk graphic in order to assist players with color blindness

Combat Update:

Weapon Swapping Feature



A new option is now available in the Jason selection screen! Players will now be able to equip different weapons on each Jason. This feature unlocks for players at level 113 and will allow the swapping of the following weapons:

Pickaxe

Machete

Axe

Fire Axe

Battle Axe

Spear

Pig Splitter

Shears

All the grab kills tied to the weapons (including the DLC kills) will also be available through the swap.

Jason’s Swing Animation

All of Jason’s weapons have had their swinging animations adjusted to swing lower towards the ground. This change should help prevent Jason’s swings from missing players that are on uneven terrain or crouching.

Jason’s Grab Changes

Jason’s grab has been updated with a new animation and sound effect. These changes should more accurately represent the distance of Jason’s grab and also feel more gratifying when landing a grab on a counselor.

Doorway Combat Changes

We have made some adjustments to the way that combat works when there is a door in between Jason and a counselor. Originally, players were able to initiate combat from both sides of a closed door. This allowed counselors to time their swings and safely interrupt/damage Jason during his process of breaking down the door. Because of the way that combat works, there was little counterplay to these occurrences. In order to combat this one-sided exchange, counselors will no longer be able to hit Jason through doors. However, Jason will still have the ability to damage counselors that are standing extremely close to the door.

Counselor Weapon Stats Adjusted

The pips that represent the weapon stats in the How to Play section have had their values per pip adjusted to be more consistent.

In addition, The following weapons have had their stats adjusted:

2X4

Frying Pan

Fallen Tree Branch

Baseball Bat

Metal Pipe

Wrench

Cooking Pot

Matchmaking Changes:

Infraction System

An infraction system has been added in order to combat issues with players prematurely leaving matches. Players will now gain infraction points by performing any of the following actions in a Quickplay match:

Leaving the match as Jason

Leaving the match as the Host

Leaving the match while still alive as a Counselor

Leaving the match while in the process of being killed

Accumulating too many infractions points will place you in a low priority queue in matchmaking with other similar players.

These Infraction points are not permanent and will decay over time.

Spawn Preference System

“In the December patch of last year, we introduced a “ticketing” system to the Spawn Preferences to combat some of the issues players were having with the Jason selection process. To improve on this system, we have made multiple changes to the Spawn Preferences this patch. The most noteworthy improvement is that this system is now tied to each individual player’s account. This means that a player’s chance to be selected as Jason will now persist even after changing lobbies. In addition, we have also made adjustments to the values in the preference system in order to provide players a fairer distribution of chances to become Jason.

The probability of a player being chosen as Jason is affected by their preference settings and also their recent amount of Jason games. Playing as Jason too many times in a small time frame will cause the player to no longer be considered as a candidate to play as Jason. However, the player’s chance to be selected as Jason rapidly “recharges” over time and this system will have no long lasting effects on players.”

The Spawn Preference system only affects Private Matches only when a Jason has not been picked manually.

General:

General

New Free Emote added! The Poppin’ Robot

Intro/Outro cinematic cutscenes will now show the weapons/skins that the Jason player has equipped

Rain has been re-enabled [XB1]

Fixed multiple issues related to the Sweater

Added countermeasures to several character selection exploits [PC]

Jason

Part 5 Jason has a new color variant for his default skin available! Note: Bloody skins for both the blue and green color variants have identical level requirements

Part 7 Jason: Replaced +Grip Strength with +Weapon Strength

Part 7 Jason: Replaced -Shift with -Stun Resistance

Fixed an issue where stun damage would not cause Jason’s mask to fall off even after Jason has hit the HP threshold

Reworded the tooltip for the Strength “Throwing Knives” to reflect previous changes made to Jason

Fixed a bug where the throwing knife crosshair would sometimes become stuck on the screen

Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes become unable to move after being hit during the grab animation

Adjusted the animation for Part 4 Jason’s weapon to properly align with his hands during door / wall destruction animations

Fixed an issue that was causing some of Jason’s weapons to not become bloody

Fixed a bug with Part 5 Jason’s Shift ability having an incorrect recharge rate

Fixed a bug where Jason would have the incorrect stun animation when shot by a flare gun

Fixed a bug that prevented Jason from breaking a phone box that has been repaired multiple times

Counselors

Killing Jason will now grant XP when the Jason player quits after the kill sequence has been initiated

Bear Traps are no longer able to be placed inside tents

An equipped item that is being swapped out with another item will now attempt to locate the best available spot to be placed (i.e., the ground) Note: This was to address the issue with players being able to stack items infinitely on top of each other until an item becomes unreachable

Fixed a bug where the Bear Trap arming animation would continue to play when the Bear Trap is triggered prematurely

Fixed a bug that was giving counselors too many attempts at triggering Jason’s vulnerable state during the sweater stun kill sequence

Fixed a bug where the phone calling animation would continue to play when the player has stepped into a Bear Trap at the same time

Fixed a bug where if a Counselor starts calling the police and steps into a Bear Trap at the same time, the phone would continue to fly around like a spooky ghost while the Counselor attempts to escape the Bear Trap

Fixed a bug where the emote wheel persist on the screen after the player has been killed

Fixed a bug where the player could become interaction locked by spamming the interact button on the phone while Jason is destroying the phone box

Fixed a bug where placing Bear Traps in certain locations would sometimes launch the player into the sky

Fixed a bug that caused the player’s fear effect to persist during the outro cinematic

Fixed an issue that caused the map to drop as an item when the player is killed in certain hiding spots

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect animation to play when certain Counselors would direct hit a wall with the Baseball Bat

Perks

Fixed an issue with the Slugger perk that caused the spawned baseball bat to have incorrect stats

Fixed a bug with the Teamwork perk that caused the attack strength decreased to not work properly

Vehicles

Improvements have been made to the way that cars are affected by physics

Improved car handling by changing the cars to front wheel drive (instead of rear wheel drive)

Added an small invincibility frame for the brief period when a counselor is exiting a car

Fixed an issue with cars becoming “jittery” or unstable after reaching top speeds

Cars have had their brakes improved. Cars can now come to a full stop more quickly and using the hand brakes allows a player to “drift”.

Added countermeasures to prevent Counselors from standing on top of cars

The rear view camera that is available while driving in reverse can now be accessed at any time while driving by holding down the Rear View button (Default: R, Triangle, or Y)

Fixed an issue that was causing the vehicle starting animations to not play

Maps

General

Repair Parts dropped into the lake should now respawn by the shore more consistently across all maps

Regular doors (that do not have a barricade attached) can now be locked/unlocked from both sides

Added blockers to the cemeteries to prevent cars from traveling through

Addressed several exploit locations across all maps

Addressed several locations across all maps in which the environmental kills were inaccessible or not working properly

Drawers will no longer have an extended collision volume once they have been opened

Adjusted lighting throughout the multiplayer maps

Jarvis House

Made adjustments to several cabins to prevent Repair Parts from spawning in an inaccessible location

The lights in the Vacation House will now be properly disabled when the corresponding power box has been destroyed

Pinehurst

Fixed an issue where one of the doors in the Halfway House could only be opened by Jason from the outside

Addressed an issue that caused some of the shorelines to have an incorrect collision which prevented players from exiting the water in those locations

Fixed a bed that was missing an interaction button Changed the date that appears in the opening cinematic cutscene from 1986 to 1989

Crystal Lake

Fixed a bug where Rob would sometimes appear bloody in the opening cinematic cutscene

Packanack

Fixed a bug that prevented Bear Traps from being placeable in two of the cabins

Bots

General improvements made to AI behavior

Improvements with AI interaction with vehicles

AI will now make an attempt to interact or avoid Jason’s traps

AI will now be able to place Bear Traps

AI will now turn on radios as a distraction

The difficulty setting in Offline Bots will now affect the bots in the following ways: Ranged accuracy Weapon pickup preferences Item location awareness Starting items and preset perks



Sound

Fixed an issue that was causing the vehicle starting sounds to not play

Fixed an issue that was causing the car braking sounds to not play for the driver

Cars braking in reverse will now play the appropriate sound

UI