‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Friday the 13th: The Game, the asymmetrical multiplayer game featuring the iconic Jason Voorhees, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Spring.

Developer Gun Media told Variety about the release of Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition and said all free content and paid DLC will be included in the product. Kill Packs for Jason as well as Clothing Packs for the Counselors that try to outwit the killer are just a few examples of the DLC Gun Media’s released for the game in the past. Savini Jason and other items that were exclusive to those who backed the game in its early stages will not be included in the Switch release.

IllFonic transitioned away from development of Friday the 13th: The Game back in September 2018 to make way for Black Tower Games, another developer who helmed continued development alongside Gun Media. Black Tower Games and distributing partner Nighthawk Interactive will assist in releasing the game for the Nintendo Switch, Gun Media said.

We’re happy to be bringing Friday the 13th: The Game to the Nintendo Switch with the help of our partners at Black Tower and Nighthawk. The Nintendo Switch offers a unique experience, in both social settings and on the go, that we feel work very well with Friday the 13th: The Game,” Gun Media’s director of communications Daniel Nixon told Variety.

No pricing information was announced nor was a more narrowed release date given beyond Spring 2019.

Friday the 13th: The Game is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms but is also caught up in a legal dispute that prevents any new content from being made. Victor Miller, the original screenwriter involved in the Friday the 13th franchise, is attempting to reclaim rights to Jason Voorhees and other characters which means no more content can be added to the game until the legal situation is resolved. Gun Media’s FAQ about the situation which was shared in October 2018 explained what the developer could and could not do.

“We cannot currently add new DLC or Content to the game and it is unclear if this can ever happen,” the announcement said. “We can only perform maintenance, balance, QoL fixes and bug fixes.”

In the same realm as Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead by Daylight is also releasing for the Nintendo Switch some time in Fall 2019, Nintendo announced recently.

