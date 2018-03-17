Friday the 13th: The Game Is Changing the Way a Jason Player Is Selected

Gun Media is adjusting the way that Friday the 13th: The Game selects who gets to play as Jason by adding a “ticket” as part of the next update.

With the way that choosing a Jason player works now, players set their preference on whether they’d rather play as Jason or a Counselor before starting the game. After being added to a lobby and the game starts, one of the players who has their preference set to Jason will be randomly chosen to play as the antagonist of the match.

However, such randomness leads to some players being able to play as Jason repeatedly while others never seem to have any luck. In a post on the Friday the 13th: The Game forums, Gun Media community lead Daniel “ShiftySamurai” Nixon explained how the Jason selection process would be changing in Quick Play matches.

“With the next update we will be introducing a behind-the-scenes ticket system that improves the selection process governing which player is selected to be Jason,” Nixon explained. “Players who have marked Jason as their spawn preference are given a surplus of tickets. Each time they’ve played Jason, tickets are subtracted, to reduce the chance of a single player being selected in back to back rounds, even when switching lobbies. An exception would be if that player switched to a lobby with players who have all indicated a preference for playing Counselors.”

Nixon continued to say that if everyone in the lobby prefers to play as a Counselor, a Jason player will still be randomly selected. If players have an equal amount of Jason tickets, a Jason player will be randomly selected between those with similar amounts. Private matches will be unaffected by these changes.

The new system will be deployed in the next update, but when that update will be released remains to be announced, and it’s also unclear whether these tickets will be visible to players or whether it’ll be implemented in a behind-the-scenes manner. Players also had some more questions about the changes, and though not all of them were addressed in the forums, the Friday the 13th: The Game Twitter account shared some more info regarding how the Jason tickets would be replenished.

Tickets replenish based on time. — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) March 15, 2018

Friday the 13th: The Game’s next update is the one that includes the sizeable engine upgrade, though a release date for the patch hasn’t been announced.

