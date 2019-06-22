Friday the 13th: The Game Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Publisher Gun Media and developer Black Tower Studios have announced that Friday the 13th: The Game, the latter’s popular and officially licensed third-person horror, survival game, is coming to Nintendo Switch very soon. While the game struggled with numerous issues at launch, it rebounded, and still boasts a decent base of players, and now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on August 13, which isn’t a Friday, but at least they got the “13th” part right. Pre-orders are live now for $39.99.

As you will know, due to licensing issues, the game is no longer being supported with new content, but now it’s coming to a new platform, and IllFonic have previously added a good amount of post-launch content to the game that will be included in the Switch version, which is simply the Ultimate Slasher Edition already available on other platforms. Meanwhile, those who buy the game at retail on Switch will also get a limited edition poster.

Friday the 13th: The Game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and soon Nintendo Switch. You can read more about the game, below:

“Friday the 13th: The Game is a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you. Friday the 13th: The Game will strive to give every single player the tools to survive, escape or even try to take down the man who cannot be killed. Each and every gameplay session will give you an entirely new chance to prove if you have what it takes not only to survive, but to best the most prolific killer in cinema history, a slasher with more kills than any of his rivals!

“Meanwhile, Jason will be given an array of abilities to track, hunt and kill his prey. Stalk from the shadows, scare your targets and kill them when the time is right in as brutal a fashion as you can imagine. Take control of the legendary killer that is Jason Voorhees and terrify those unfortunate enough to cross your path!”

