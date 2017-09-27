Friday the 13th: The Game’s Virtual Cabin 2.0 Has Lore and Scares in New Trailer

A new trailer that was released for Friday the 13th: The Game’s upcoming Virtual Cabin 2.0 feature will leave longtime fans of the series satisfied and perhaps a bit jumpy.

The Virtual Cabin 2.0 portion of the currently multiplayer-only game puts players in control of a character that’s exploring a cabin out in a precarious wooded area that’s common inFriday the 13th. Player will navigate the cabin from a first-person perspective, a change from the third-person view that Counselors and Jason currently utilize in the game. The change in the way that explorers perceive the world allows them to explore the many secrets of the cabin up close, but that feature also looks to add a certain scare factor that’s found in traditional horror games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While exploring the Virtual Cabin 2.0, players can find lore items from different Friday the 13th movies such as weapons, masks, and other artifacts. When interacting with these finds, brief descriptions of the items will remind old-school Friday the 13th fans of their favorite movies while teaching newcomers a bit about the history of the franchise.

But during their explanation about the Virtual Cabin 2.0 feature on their official site, the team behind the game also warned that there might be a few more unsettling elements implemented as well. The devs likened the experience to that of P.T. the “Playable Teaser” that never came to fruition as a full game but was nonetheless a pretty terrifying playthrough. It remains to be seen how closely this feature will be able to recreate the experience found in the game demo, but some aspects of the trailer definitely indicate that players will have to stay on their toes during their explorations.

Those mysterious blue dots that were previewed not too long ago through the game’s Twitter account also return in the Virtual Cabin 2.0, though their meaning is still yet to be explained. The eighth one is filled in this time, but different dots have been filled in at different times since they were first teased.

The Virtual Cabin 2.0 feature is the second iteration of the first version that was a similar lore-based walkthrough for those who backed the game early on. Players who had access to the first Virtual Cabin will retain that privilege, but everyone will be able to walk through this new version.

There’s no date on the release of the Virtual Cabin 2.0, only an indicator that it’s coming soon. It’s one feature out of the 3-part single-player content, the other two being offline play as well as special challenges when playing as Jason against AI Counselors.