Report: George R.R. Martin Is Making A New Game With The Developers of ‘Dark Souls’

According to some new reports, the next game by From Software — the team behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — will be the team’s biggest game yet. Further, it will be open-world, and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is involved with the project — presumably as some type of writer/creative consultant — and will help create the game’s world. Is your mouth watering yet?

The reports have been surfacing from a few places — but the most significant one comes way of journalist Liam Robertson, who’s known for having scoops and reporting on them reliably in the past. According to Robertson — via Spawn Wave — the game is being published by Bandai Namco and features an open-world setting full of different kingdoms the player will be able to explore and interact with on some level. Further, once a player conquers a kingdom, they will be able to use a new ability for the rest of the game that’s granted to them only for beating that kingdom. Apparently, players can choose which order they tackle the kingdoms in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s not all. According to the report, the George R.R. Martin is involved and tasked with creating the game’s larger narrative and the world, you know, the stuff he’s an expert on.

Of course, this should be all taken with a grain of salt. However, it’s probably worth noting that I’ve heard rumblings of every detail Robertson shared myself, and have been hearing about said details for a couple years now. In other words, reserve a grain of salt, but there seems to be something to this. I’ve heard from multiple sources a mixture of all of this, though Robertson seems to be privy to even more details on the game.

If this is all indeed true, it should make a pretty big splash when revealed. There’s not many better in the business than From Software and there’s not many better world-builders and writers than George R.R. Martin. It sounds like a dream team.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you want to see From Software and Martin team up?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!