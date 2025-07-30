Frosthaven Reveals Epic Trailer and Limited Deals with Early Access Launch

Fans all over the world have taken on the enemy hordes in Cephalofair Games and Asmodee’s highly acclaimed Gloomhaven and Frosthaven on the tabletop, and now Arc Games (led by CEO and X-Com creator Julian Gollop) is bringing the hit sequel to Steam through early access. To celebrate the grand occasion, Cephalofair has revealed the launch trailer a day ahead of its early access debut, but it’s also revealed that if you jump in with early access before August 7th, you can also get the game for 10% off the price of $39.99. You can check out what this epic adventure has in store for you in the early access launch trailer below.

Those who decide to jump into this adventure in early access (which is forecasted to be around a year) will be able to experience around one-third of the planned content for the game’s 1.0 launch, and players will also be able to share feedback and help evolve the game throughout.

Starting tomorrow, the early access launch includes single-player and online co-op multiplayer modes, as well as GeForce NOW support. Once you boot up the game, you’ll find eight unique characters, including six starting characters and two unlockable characters, the chance to build your own outpost, more than 35 tactical quests, more than 100 choice-driven events, and quests and events featuring voice narration from Forteller Games.

Those who are attending Gen Con will have the chance to give Frosthaven a try in person by heading to Cephalofair Games’ booth (booth #1643) and Forteller Games’ booth (booth #3015). If you want to experience everything the world has to offer digitally, Twin Sails and Arc Games are also offering a bundle that will include both Frosthaven and Gloomhaven starting tomorrow, and the bundle will be for 10% off the retail price of $74.98.

“Starting tomorrow, the time will come for everyone to jump into FROSTHAVEN in Early Access and see for themselves how we brought the beloved board game to life in the video game world,” said Julian Gollop, CEO of Snapshot Games. “Tomorrow’s launch will be such a major and incredible moment for all of us at Snapshot Games – and we’d like to thank Isaac and the Cephalofair Games for working with us to bring their game to the digital realm every step of the way, along with our fantastic community, friends and colleagues for the incredible support to get us to this point. But things don’t stop here, tomorrow’s Early Access launch will be just the beginning of FROSTHAVEN’s adventure and we look forward to players joining us every step of the way in the game’s Early Access period and beyond!”

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, Frosthaven is the hit sequel to Gloomhaven from Isaac Childres, which places you in a dark fantasy world and puts your tactical skills to the test against devious enemies and even more formidable bosses. Turn-based combat rules supreme, and you’ll need to plan your attacks carefully and utilize your party members’ various skills to survive. If you don’t want to go it alone, you can also jump in with a friend, as the game supports 2 to 4 player online multiplayer. You can find the full feature set below.

Game Features:

UNIQUE CHARACTERS – Choose from six starting character classes—including the Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Additional classes will be unlocked as you progress your campaign. Each class features its own unique abilities and playstyles to master.



DEEP, TACTICAL COMBAT – Engage in deep, tactical turn-based combat, testing your skills against an array of enemies and formidable bosses. Utilize an ability card system that requires careful planning to unleash devastating attacks, execute powerful combos, and try keeping your party members alive.



BUILD YOUR OUTPOST – Manage the Outpost, constructing and upgrading various buildings, unlocking new game features and mechanics.

AN EVER-GROWING EXPERIENCE – The Early Access release launches with 35+ quests across Acts 1 and 2, with over 130 total quests planned for the campaign as development continues. The included Tutorial and Introductory quest line allows both new and old players to get accommodated with the basic mechanics and gameplay.



CO-OP ONLINE MULTIPLAYER – FROSTHAVEN supports 2-4 players so you can play with your friends anywhere and at any time.

A STUNNING WORLD TO EXPLORE – A stunning art style, highly detailed models and textures, and expressive animations all bring the world of FROSTHAVEN to life. Be ready to explore diverse biomes, changing seasons, and dynamic environments as your adventure progresses.



Frosthaven launches on Steam in early access starting on July 31st.

Will you be jumping into Frosthaven? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!