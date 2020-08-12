G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Revealed

✖

A new G.I. Joe game has been revealed, dubbed G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, a team-based third-person shooter in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, but we do have a release date: October 13. That said, at the moment, it's unclear how much will be asked for the title, but its budget-looking graphics suggest it could be on the cheaper side.

What we do have is a debut, reveal trailer, which comes way of IGN, who reveals that the game lets players pick from 12 playable characters across not just Team Joe, but Team Cobra. Accompanying this will be an 18-mission campaign that can be played as a single-player game or via local split-screen co-op. And on top of this, there will be a smattering of PvP multiplayer modes.

As for the campaign, it will be an original story, but based on the 80s comics. In it, you will head to both the Cobra Headquarters and the U.S.S. Flag. Meanwhile, multiplayer modes include King of the Hill, Assault, and Capture the Flag. What there isn't word of is a battle royale mode.

As for characters you can expect to see, the following have been confirmed so far: Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock, and Storm Shadow. As you would expect, every hero in the game will have their own unique playstyle.

For now, this where the details end. That said, you can check out the first-ever reveal trailer below, which gives off not just G.I. Joe vibes, but Agents of Mayhem vibes.

