The Game Awards 2023 Date Announced

The official date for the 2023 iteration of The Game Awards, the annualized awards show that honors the best video games of the year, has been announced. For 10 straight years now, host and producer Geoff Keighley has held The Game Awards in early December to both shed light on upcoming titles and look back on those that were released over the past calendar year. In 2023, Keighley and company aren't deviating from what has worked before as The Game Awards will again be held in its typical slot in early December.

Announced on social media today, The Game Awards 2023 was confirmed to transpire this on Thursday, December 7. Per usual, the show will stream live on the internet across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (or Twitter), TikTok, and a variety of other platforms. For those that want to attend in-person, though, The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. As for the nominees that are up for this year's awards, they won't be announced until a bit closer to The Game Awards itself as more qualified titles have yet to release in the weeks and months ahead.

"Each year, we look forward to hosting a show that honors the stand-out games of the year, while also announcing and previewing some of the world's biggest and most anticipated video games," host Geoff Keighley said in an accompanying press release today. "With so many beloved video game franchises exploring new mediums and developers creating new experiences across platforms, whether in games, television, movies, and beyond, the industry continues to expand in many surprising ways, and we can't wait to honor the year's best games and to show viewers around the world what's next."

