Game Boy Advance RPG Coming to Modern Platforms After 20 Years

During its time on the market, Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance played host to a number of truly special games, some of which have made their way to Switch Online. Unfortunately, that list is fairly small, and those games don’t get to be experienced by those that use other platforms. Thankfully, one Game Boy Advance classic is coming back, and it’s going to be made available on a number of current platforms, including PC. The game in question is Sigma Star Saga, and it’s one of the more unique titles on the GBA, as it featured a mix of RPG elements and space-shooter battles.

Sigma Star Saga first released on Game Boy Advance in 2005, and the game’s new release is coming in time for its 20th anniversary. This is just the latest GBA game getting a second chance at life thanks to the Carbon Engine from Limited Run Games, following similar releases like Ninja Five-O. At this time, details about this new release are fairly scarce, but we do know that LRG will be offering a reproduction cartridge for the game, allowing it to be played on the original GBA hardware. That should be good news for existing fans of the game, as complete copies go for a pretty penny on the secondary market. Loose copies without their box or instructions are still reasonably priced (between $35-40), but you run the risk of having to replace the internal battery in order to save.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by WayForward and originally published by Bandai Namco, Sigma Star Saga received fairly positive reviews upon its original release, though some critics were a bit harsher than others. Still, it’s great that a new audience is going to get a chance to experience the game and see what it has to offer. The combination of space combat with a top-down RPG remains fairly unique after two decades, and should give the game a bit more variety than both of those genres tend to offer.

Unfortunately, there’s no set release window for Sigma Star Saga beyond that vague 2025 release window, and we don’t know specifically which platforms the game will be on, though PS4 and Switch are probably safe bets. Hopefully the folks at WayForward and Limited Run Games won’t keep us waiting long on additional information.

Did you play Sigma Star Saga on Game Boy Advance? Are you happy to see this game getting a new release? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!