Nintendo Switch Online Stealth Drops Four New Games

A new batch of games was released today through Nintendo Switch Online. Half of those games are available through the service's brand-new N64 17+ app: Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Players of all-ages will be happy to know that the other two games can be found in the Game Boy Advance app: Metroid: Zero Mission and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords. There is a bit of a catch, as all of these games are only available to those that subscribe to the service's Expansion Pack tier. All other subscribers will have to settle for the Mega Man games that were made available earlier this month.

A trailer featuring the four new Nintendo Switch Online games can be found below.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords is made up of two different titles: A Link to the Past and Four Swords. A Link to the Past has long been available through Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, but the addition of Four Swords should be welcome news to fans. The multiplayer Zelda adventure has long been a fan favorite, and this marks the first time a Four Swords game has been playable on Switch in any form.

Metroid: Zero Mission is also a very welcome addition. A remake of the original Metroid, Zero Mission has long been hailed as one of the best games in the series. The game also marked the first appearance of Samus in her Zero Suit, which has become a staple of the Super Smash Bros. series in the years since. Metroid: Zero Mission was given a re-release on Wii U's Virtual Console several years ago, but fans have had no way of obtaining the game since the Wii U eShop went offline last year. Now, both of Nintendo's excellent GBA Metroid games are playable through the app, and that's very good news for both existing fans, and those new to the series.

Following today's additions, 17 games in total are now playable on the GBA app. There are still quite a few good games missing, however, including the Pokemon games, Drill Dozer, and Gunstar Super Heroes. Hopefully Nintendo will add a lot more titles in the near future!

