Game Boy Color-Inspired Analogue Pocket Designs Revealed

Since launching in 2021, the Analogue Pocket has gotten several redesigns, including translucent and glow-in-the-dark options. This week, the handheld game system will be getting several new options directly inspired by the Game Boy Color era. Launching later this week, the GBC Colors edition will feature new options that match the colors Nintendo originally offered for the Game Boy Color in 1998: Berry, Kiwi, Grape, Teal, and Dandelion. Additionally, a Gold version will be offered. All six of these designs will be priced at $249.99. It should come as no surprise that these options will all be sold in limited quantities!

The six new GBC designs for Analogue Pocket can be found below.

(Photo: Analogue)

Anyone that has ever tried to secure a special edition of the Analogue Pocket knows that these designs will be tough to come by. With six versions of the system all dropping at the same time, it might be a little bit easier, but those interested should have their payment methods ready to go as soon as the systems are about to go live. The six GBC editions will be available on Friday, September 13th at 8 a.m. PT.

The same day that these new GBC designs are released, regular editions of the Analogue Pocket will also be restocked. That should be welcome news for anyone that misses out on one of the new GBC designs, and has simply wanted an Analogue Pocket regardless of its look! A new OS Pocket update will also be made available, but there have been no details about what will be included, or what issues it might resolve.

For those unfamiliar with Analogue Pocket, it's a retro handheld system capable of playing Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges right out of the box. However, Analogue sells adapters that can be used to play games released for additional systems, including Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and more. The system also features several modern options that were not present in the Game Boy line, including the ability to take screenshots and keep save states. The latter option in particular is helpful, as it can be used to circumvent issues with the save batteries dying inside old game cartridges.

