New PS5 Exclusive Releasing This Month Is a Remake of a 1990 Game Boy Game

A Nintendo Game Boy game is getting a remake this month, and in addition to PC, this remake will release on PS5. Given the heritage of the game, many assumed if it came to a console it would be the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. That said, it hasn’t been announced for either, but it was recently announced for PS5, and only the PS5, which makes it a PS5 console exclusive.

1990 was obviously a long time ago. 35 years to be exact. Those playing games in 1990 will remember releases such as Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Super Mario World, Final Fantasy III, Dr. Mario, Dragon Quest IV, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, F-Zero, Mega Man 3, and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos. It was a different era of gaming, and an era that featured far fewer video game releases than the modern day.

What also released in 1990 was the Game Boy port of a 1987 release, Bubble Ghost. The Game Boy version was specifically done by developer Opera House but the original was made by ERE Informatique and published by Accolade. At first, it was an Atari ST game, but many know it by its final port in a string of ports that brought it to the Game Boy. On March 27, a remake of the game is releasing, and it will be on PC and PS5.

Being released by developer Nakama Game Studio and publisher Selecta Play, the remake, aptly titled Bubble Ghost Remake, completely redoes the game and the final product is something that looks nothing like a 1990 Game Boy game.

“In the old castle of the renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, in northern England, Heinrich’s spirit returns as a small ghost,” reads an official description of the new release. “Alongside a mysterious bubble that he can move with gentle blows, he must face his own out-of-control inventions and fierce wild animals. Guiding the bubble to freedom is his only goal.”

Play video

It is currently unclear how much this remake will cost when it releases on March 27, but those interested in checking it out before then can do so via a free demo on Steam. Right now, this demo is not available on PS5 though.

As for the remake, if it is as long as the original game, then it will only take places roughly one hour to complete. If this is the case, then this will presumably be followed by a humble price point.