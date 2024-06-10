5 Classic Game Boy Games Are Now Playable on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has added five new games from the original Game Boy to its catalog of playable titles. Specifically, all five of these games happen to stem from Capcom's iconic action-platformer series, Mega Man. Rather than release these titles on their own for purchase on the Nintendo eShop, though, they're instead all accessible to those who are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription platform.

Within recent days, Nintendo added the likes of Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, Mega Man II, Mega Man III, Mega Man IV, and Mega Man V to Nintendo Switch Online. These are the first additions to Switch Online that have come about in the month of June and are some pretty major ones. While these Game Boy versions of the various Mega Man games likely aren't as well-remembered as their NES counterparts, they're still great ports in their own way.

When it comes to the way in which you can access these Mega Man titles on Switch, they happen to be available as part of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Games from NES, SNES, and Game Boy are playable for all NSO subscribers, while Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance titles are only up for grabs to those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. As such, if you're simply subbed to the Nintendo service, you should see these Mega Man games in your library right now.

To learn more about all of these Mega Man games that have come to Nintendo Switch, you can find descriptions and a new trailer for the whole lineup attached below.

MEGA MAN: DR. WILY'S REVENGE – Dr. Wily is out for revenge, and this time he's created his own "Mega Man Killer"! With this creation and his revived Robot Masters at his side, the bad doctor plans to embark on a quest for global domination. Play as Mega Man in his first portable adventure and save the world from destruction by sending Dr. Wily's creations back to the trash heap.

MEGA MAN II – Dr. Wily has stolen the experimental Time Skimmer, which allows him to travel to the future for nefarious ends. Luckily, Mega Man and his trusty robot dog Rush are on the case! Collect items and power ups to defeat the Robot Masters standing between you and Dr. Wily – including a mysterious foe from the future: Quint!

MEGA MAN III – Mega Man's battle against Dr. Wily takes him to the hottest place on Earth! Dr. Wily and his renegade robots are drilling to the planet's molten core to collect energy that will power his latest evil invention. Join Mega Man and Rush in action packed levels through the sinister scientist's fortress, battling various Robot Masters and collecting their weapons before facing Dr. Wily and his ultimate creation.

MEGA MAN IV – The World Robot Expo has been crashed by the deranged Dr. Wily! With the push of a button on his mind-controlling device, Dr. Wily turns all robots in the city into his personal rampaging reinforcements. The only robot not under his control is Mega Man, and together with Rush he plans to put a stop to Dr. Wily's sneaky schemes once more! Collect power ups, blast Robot Masters and assemble circuits to build a powerful ally named Beat. Can this trio save the day, or will Dr. Wily's mind-control machine be Mega Man's downfall?