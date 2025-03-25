Game Informer Returns After Break Up With GameStop

Game Informer has triumphantly returned after being shut down by GameStop last year. While there are a lot of passionate opinions about games media out there, gaming magazines have always been a big soft spot for gamers. Of course, they’ve dwindled in popularity with the rise of the digital age and it has led to the loss of some great magazines. One of the last big gaming magazines left standing was Game Informer, a magazine that was owned by GameStop and was a tremendous source for gaming news, interviews, and opinions. Those who subscribed to GameStop’s rewards program were given subscriptions to the magazine, keeping customers very informed.

Unfortunately, Game Informer was subjected to a lot of struggles over the last half a decade or so. After many rounds of layoffs and troubles, Game Informer was shut down last summer. After 33 years, one of the best sources for gaming content was killed off in the blink of an eye. It was a sad day and meant that fans could no longer to seeing cover stories for their favorite upcoming games like Grand Theft Auto VI. However, Game Informer has managed to resurrect itself and it doesn’t come with any kind of a negative catch, surprisingly!

Game Informer Returns With 100% of Former Staff

Game Informer announced its return on its own website and via a YouTube video. The entire Game Informer team that was at the company when it shut down last year is returning full-time and it’s all happening under a new owner. Gunzilla has acquired Game Informer from GameStop and will give Game Informer total editorial control, meaning there will be no outside influence on what Game Informer produces. Gunzilla is District 9 director Neill Blomkamp’s video game studio which is also responsible for the battle royale game Off the Grid.

“Game Informer now operates under an entity called Game Informer Inc., and our intent is to continue to focus on highlighting the coolest games, celebrating the history and legacy of the gaming industry, and shining a spotlight on the creators and players who are charting its future,” reads a letter from editor-in-chief Matt Miller. “I am deeply grateful for the trust and enthusiasm from the team at Gunzilla Games; they see the same potential in Game Informer as our team does, and their encouragement to do so ethically and free of outside pressure is laudable.”

Game Informer’s website is currently live with content from years past, but also a backlog of content including reviews that writers did after the company initially shut down. Game Informer’s magazine will also return in the coming weeks with Miller noting that they want to make it bigger and better than before. The company will allow readers to support them with membership options, but details will be provided on that at a later date. In essence, Game Informer is back in all its glory. It seems likely we can expect some cover stories for 2025 games in the coming months as they get reacquainted. Given Game Informer has been quietly preparing content for a few months, it’s possible they’ve already secured some future cover stories for this year.