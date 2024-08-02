Game Informer Is Shutting Down

Game Informer, the long-running print and digital video game publication owned by GameStop, is shutting down. The outlet announced its closure in posts shared via socials that showed a collection of some of the print magazines it’s put out over the years as well as a statement to readers. The magazine had been running for around 33 years up until this point with its most recent issue (and presumably its last now) focused on the upcoming Behaviour Interactive game The Casting of Frank Stone.

A mix of both online and print content, Game Informer has long been regarded as one of the staple gaming magazines. The first print issue was published back in 1991 before it eventually became a monthly publication. Some years later, Game Informer and its owner, the video game retailer GameStop, became synonymous with one another with print editions of Game Informer pushed in-store and through GameStop’s membership programs.

The full statement shared by Game Informer today can be found below:

“After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer.

“From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on.

“Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.”

In recent months, Game Informer announced a new subscription model for its print edition where users could pay just under $20 to get 10 issues a year. Matt Miller, the editor-in-chief of Game Informer, penned a post about the new subscription offer in March urging people to subscribe and help “ensure there’s a place to discover this work for another 30 years into the future.”

According to those previously employed at Game Informer up until today’s announcement, it seems the news came as a surprise to employees. While layoffs have hit Game Informer in the past as positions shuffled, it’s been said now that this closure affects everyone with every person laid off Friday morning.

Game Informer’s most recent issue focuses on The Casting of Frank Stone with the one before it focused on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The print editions of the Frank Stone issue were expected to come out in the coming weeks, though it’s unclear how, if at all, today’s news will impact the final issue.