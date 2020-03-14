Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall Release Date Revealed

Behaviour Interactive has announced a release date for its upcoming Game of Thrones mobile game. More specifically, it has revealed thatGame of Thrones Beyond the Wall will launch on March 26 via iOS devices. Meanwhile, not long after this it will hit Android devices on April 3. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on if the game will come to any other platforms, but Behaviour Interactive did release a new trailer to accompany the news.

As mentioned above, Games of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a free-to-play game. And like virtually every free-to-play mobile game, there are in-game purchases. However, according to the developer, players don’t have to spend a dime to play the game.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the game is monetized, and whether or not it will truly be enjoyable without spending money. That said, it can’t hurt to at least give the title a try since it literally costs nothing to download it.

The moment you have been waiting for, Lord Commander! Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall will be released worldwide on March 26th, 2020 on iOS devices and starting April 3rd, 2020 on Android devices. Pre-register now!#GameofThrones #GameofThronesBeyondtheWall pic.twitter.com/DIBh5iTcLP — Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall (@GOTBeyondWall) March 11, 2020

For those that don’t know: Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is story-driven tactical RPG focused on hero collection, squad-based tactical battles, and PvP. 48 hours before the events of the TV show, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers has disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall, which now needs a new leader. This is where you, as the player, come into the fold as the new commander of the Night’s Watch.

“Command the Night’s Watch in an original Game of Thrones story,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Use the power of the weirwood trees to play characters like Jon Snow, Melisandre and Daenerys Targaryen. 48 years before the events of the Game of Thrones TV show, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers, better known as ‘Bloodraven,’ disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall. Now it’s your turn to take command of the Night’s Watch.”