Game of Thrones Fans Surprised With Free Game

Game of Thrones fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Epic Games Store. As it does every week, Epic Games is giving Epic Games Store users free games. This time the freebies are limited to two tiles, one of which is Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, which is obviously not the aforementioned surprise for Game of Thrones fans. That game is 2020 game from developer Direworlf and publisher Asmondee Digital dubbed A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition.

"A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition is the digital adaptation of the top-selling strategy board game from Fantasy Flight Games," reads the game's official pitch. "During the game, players spread their influence across Westeros through a combination of strategic planning, masterful diplomacy, and military might. As one of the Great Houses, will you conquer with force, forge alliances, rally your townsfolk, or cunningly coerce your way to the Iron Throne?"

The game's official pitch continues: "Based on the best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition allows up to six players to play online, or a single player with up to five AI opponents to play locally. The game is set after the death of King Robert Baratheon and allows each player to assume the role of one of the Great Houses of the Seven Kingdoms in an attempt to assault King's Landing and claim the Iron Throne."

Like all games given out for free via Epic Games Store, there are no requirements for downloading this. All you need is an account with the PC digital storefront, which costs nothing but a few minutes to make. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, forever. That said, you only have a week to redeem the offer. Come next Thursday, both of this week's free games will be replaced.

As for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition, it normally costs $20, so this is an appreciable bit of savings. And as Game of Thrones fans will know, there aren't many compelling video game Game of Thrones experiences, making this even better as it's perhaps the best one to date.