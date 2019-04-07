‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Mocks Video Game NPCs on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kit Harington appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend for his first time as the show’s host and also participated in a sketch that mocked terrible non-playable characters (NPCs) in video games. These types of characters are integral to games’ stories since they keep players busy with quests and information – unless you’re playing games like Fallout 76, in which case there are no NPCs – but the characters aren’t always as helpful as players would like them to be. Harington’s role in the SNL skit showed him and others taking on the role of those unhelpful NPCs.

SNL star Pete Davidson tries out a new game at GameStop that’s shown from a virtual reality perspective and starts out promising enough. It looks like it’s set up to closely resemble Ubisoft’s The Division 2, the company’s new open-world, loot-based shooter that features plenty of NPCs to interact with. Davidson meets two NPCs, one of which is Harington, before trying to find some guns to get prepped for zombie attacks. On his way to finding those guns, the NPCs constantly stop him with questions and conversations, a trend that continues throughout the sketch.

It’s a familiar situation in many video games where players can’t even get to their first few objectives without meeting multiple characters and being hit with different story-building elements that, while necessary for the game, can occasionally bring one’s progress to a stutter. All Davidson wanted to do in this case was grab some guns and go after some zombies, but that’s not always so simple in some games.

The dialogue in the sketch is also pretty believable and sounds like something that’d actually make an appearance in a game. The option to take sides between NPCs and voice support for one or another or skip the conversation entirely are usually present in games with branding dialogue options, though as you can see in the sketch, those decisions have consequences.

You’ll be able to catch more of Harington back in his more recognizable role when Game of Thrones premieres its final season next Sunday on April 14th.

