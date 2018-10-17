GameFly Sale Offering ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’, More Games At Great Prices

If you’ve been looking to clean up on some games that might have passed you by, you may want to check out GameFly’s used offerings.

That’s because the game rental site has made several great titles available for a low price, and with free shipping to boot. This is a great opportunity to snag the likes of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dragon Ball FighterZ (for $20!), Far Cry 5, Monster Hunter World and several other hits for a great low price. And since it’s GameFly, any downloadable content codes will automatically be included, so whatever add-ons were initially offered will be inside the box!

It appears that the sale is going on while supplies last, so this is a good opportunity to head on over and get you some great deals. We’ve listed some of the best ones below!

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $37.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $27.99

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

NBA 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Horizon Zero Dawn (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Dark Souls: Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99/$12.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $17.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $6.99

WWE 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

FIFA 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Donkey Kong Country; Tropical Freeze (Nintendo Switch)- $37.99

Sega Genesis Classics (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

No Man’s Sky (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

The Crew 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $17.99

Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

NieR: Automata (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)- $17.99

L.A. Noire (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

A Way Out (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo Switch)- $37.99

Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

MLB the Show 17 (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)- $37.99

Attack On Titan 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner MARS (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

You can see all the available deals here!

